ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

At least 2 dead, 44 hurt after tornado moves through Gaylord

By Natalia Escalante, Alexandra Bahou
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CACdt_0flCuvTY00

At least two people have died and 44 others were injured after a tornado touched down in Otsego County on Friday, Michigan State Police said .

Watch the latest press conference with officials below:

Officials provide update after Gaylord tornado

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado traveled through Gaylord just before 4 p.m. Officials say they believe the tornado was on the ground for 26 minutes and traveled through town in about three minutes.

On Saturday, NWS rated the tornado an EF3 and said it had max winds of 140 mph.

There are no tornado sirens in the city of Gaylord, but officials said code red alerts are sent through to cell phones when alerts are issued from the NWS. Officials said a warning went out about 10 minutes before the tornado touched down.

Footage of tornado touchdown in Gaylord

The first death was reported Friday evening. A second death was reported Saturday at 1 a.m. Both of the deceased victims are believed to have been at Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park at the time of the tornado. The mobile home park was heavily hit and is estimated to be 95% destroyed.

The injured were reportedly taken to several area hospitals, including Grayling Hospital, McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey and Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

Additional details about the person killed and those injured are unclear at this time. Officials say crews are now conducting a secondary search of the affected area.

Damage after Gaylord tornado

MSP says several homes and businesses are damaged and that trees and power lines are blocking roads. Thousand are without power. People are being advised to avoid the area and residents have been asked to shelter in place.

I-75 reduced to one lane in each direction as crews clean the area.

The city of Gaylord issued a curfew at 7 p.m. Friday. It lifted at 8 a.m Saturday. Another curfew will be issued the same time Saturday evening.

A missing persons hotline has been set up for Gaylord: (989) 705-3780.

Those seeking shelter can visit E-Free Church in Gaylord at 1649 E. M-32 , where the American Red Cross is providing assistance.

Courtesy Steve Sharp from Gaylord
Courtesy Steve Sharp from Gaylord

Photo Courtesy Steve Sharp

Photos and video from Gaylord posted on social media give a glimpse at some of the extensive damage.

Related: PHOTOS: DAMAGE REPORTED IN GAYLORD AFTER TORNADO TOUCHES DOWN

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency while at the emergency operations center in Gaylord on Friday, and Otsego County has declared a local state of emergency.

Whitmer released the following statement:

“My heart goes out to the families and small businesses impacted by the tornado and severe weather in Gaylord,” said Governor Whitmer. “I have declared a state of emergency for Otsego County to rush resources to the affected areas, and the State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate our state's response. Our state is grateful for the first responders and utility workers who are working hard to keep everyone safe. Michiganders are tough. We are resilient. And there’s no challenge we can’t get through together.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Michigan State Police held a press conference Saturday evening to provide an update on recovery efforts.

That conference can be watched below:

Sarah Fake of Gaylord spoke with 7 Action News after the tornado. She says she got home just in time to take cover.

“I had just gotten home and came inside and my mom asked if I closed the garage and we went to go close it and the wind just swooshed. It took two of us to close the door and we closed it and ran to the basement. And by less than a minute, it was over with,” she said.

Photo Courtesy Lindsay Michelle

Fake said it was just her and her mom home at the time. She said her dad and brother were at a Powerhouse Gym, where the windows broke and people hid in the sauna.

Fake said she did not hear tornado warning sirens until after the tornado was done as she walked outside to look at the damage.

Related: WILD VIDEO: Hail pummels Grand Lake in Presque Isle

“I was shocked. I thought nothing of a tornado warning,” Fake said. “All of the trees were snapped in half. The power line is down to the wire fence. We can’t let the dog out right now and the front yard, all the trees are gone. My mom’s tire was popped… and on the side of our house, we have damage.”

She said an area near her home is blocked off due to a downed tree and power line. She said no one in her family was injured.

Tornado tears through Gaylord

Other Michigan lawmakers have also released statements following the tornado in Gaylord:

Sen. Jim Stamas

“I want to thank our brave first responders, our local police officers and firefighters, as well as the Michigan State Police Troopers who have stepped up to keep people safe,” said Sen. Jim Stamas. “It is crucial for people to stay inside if possible and stay away from any downed power lines or debris. Let’s all hug our families a little tighter, and let’s all work together to rebuild and recover from this storm together.”

Rep. Ken Borton

“The tornado damage in Gaylord is absolutely devastating. Brenda and I are praying for all our Gaylord neighbors,” said Rep. Ken Borton. “ We especially pray for anyone who lost a friend or a family member – they have our deepest sympathies. We also pray for a speedy recovery for the injured. Police, first responders, and medical professionals in our community are working extra hard today, and we thank them for their work getting people to safety and treating the wounded.”

STAY WITH WXYZ.COM FOR UPDATES ON THIS DEVELOPING STORY.

Comments / 1

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Men rummaging through debris at Gaylord mobile home park identified

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Police say they have identified two men who were seen rummaging through debris at the Nottingham Mobile Home Park on May 21, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers with the MSP Gaylord Post were called to the Nottingham Mobile Home Park on May 21 at...
GAYLORD, MI
WNEM

Sanford man takes donations to Gaylord tornado victims

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - A Sanford man took a truck full of food, water, and supplies to the city of Gaylord after they were hit with an EF-3 tornado on Friday. Erik Swenson, of Flying Trout Catering in Sanford, drove a truck of donations to Gaylord on Thursday. He hosted...
SANFORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Gaylord, MI
Gaylord, MI
Government
Otsego County, MI
Government
County
Otsego County, MI
City
Petoskey, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Presque Isle, MI
Banana 101.5

Couple Posts Scary Video of Gaylord Tornado Barreling Toward Car

Just days after an EF-3 tornado ripped through Gaylord, a couple trapped in their vehicle posted a video of the twister heading right for them. The couple, whose names have not yet been released, shot the video from their car as they drove near Gaylord, Michigan on Friday, May 20. Fearing for their safety, the couple pulled off to the side of the road as debris was hurled toward their vehicle.
GAYLORD, MI
HometownLife.com

Gaylord residents grapple with the aftermath of violent, rare tornado that left two dead

GAYLORD — With Haisley, her 18-month-old sister, on her back and a rake in her hand, Kennedy Robinson methodically raked at the rubble in front of her. The scene around Kennedy and Haisley was grim: an SUV with blown-out windows. A tangle of unrecognizable metal. Insulation strewn around the dusty ground. Kennedy's mother, Ashley Chipman, 39, cleared debris with her daughter in front of a destroyed Little Caesars Pizza shop.
GAYLORD, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Garlin Gilchrist
9&10 News

Part of US-10 Closed for Crash

UPDATE: All lanes at Patterson Road (220th Avenue) in Osceola County have reopened to traffic. ______________________________________________________________________________________________. East and West Bound lanes at Patterson Rd (220th Avenue) on US-10 in Osceola County are closed due to a crash. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Michigan State Police#The Tornado#Grayling Hospital#Munson Medical Center
WNEM

Experts break down Gaylord tornado

Here are the top stories we are following for Monday morning, May 23. Our top stories tonight, the cleanup in Gaylord continues today after Friday’s devastating tornado, we're working to learn more about a fire in Mt. Morris Township at the Prime 810 restaurant, and classic cars are coming out of the garage this weekend to start getting ready for back to the bricks.
GAYLORD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
UPI News

Michigan tornado killed 2, injured dozens, state police say

May 21 (UPI) -- A tornado that tore through northern Michigan killed two people and injured dozens others, state police said. Michigan State Police said two people died and 23 injured people were being treated at Gaylord-Otsego Memorial Hospital, according to the Detroit Free Press. Gaylord Mayor Todd Sharrard said an estimated 35 to 40 people sought treatment at area hospitals, according to WPBN-TV in Traverse City.
GAYLORD, MI
wbkb11.com

Driver Hits Bus Leaving Multiple Alpena Students with Minor Injuries

A bus transporting kids from Alpena Schools was struck by another driver at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Owned by Dean Transportation, the bus was stopped on the railroad tracks when the other driver hit them from behind. Three students were brought by ambulance to MyMichigan Medical Center as a precaution, but they only sustained bruising and sore muscles.
ALPENA, MI
Government Technology

Michigan Tornado Was EF3 With 150 MPH Winds, 17-Mile Path

(TNS) - The deadly tornado that touched down in Gaylord on Friday was an EF3 with winds reaching 150 mph, according to the National Weather Service. It was the first EF3 or greater in Michigan since 2012, when a twister ripped through the Dexter area. Gaylord’s tornado had a path of 16.6 miles, was active for 20 minutes and had a width at one point of 200 yards, according to the weather service’s Gaylord office on Saturday.
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy