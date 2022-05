JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car crashed into a building Monday night at the corner of Beach Boulevard and University Boulevard. A large hole was left in the window of a Uniform Destination store when an SUV drove into it at about 3:30 a.m. According to witnesses, the SUV was speeding through the intersection, hit a van, then spun the van around as it crashed into a pole beside the building and the SUV went into the building.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO