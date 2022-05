JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man and a woman wanted for a murder that took place in Las Vegas in March were taken into custody by FBI Jacksonville on Monday. Michael Overton, 31, and Christine Schultz, who will turn 21 on Tuesday, have been wanted for their alleged involvement in a March 25 home invasion, during which a woman was shot and killed, and a car crashed, according to the FBI.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO