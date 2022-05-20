Edenton Police: Man's death not random, being investigated as homicide

EDENTON, N.C. - Edenton Police are investigating a man's death earlier this week as a homicide.

Around 11:37 p.m. on May 18, police responded to a call about shots fired in the 100 block of Cox Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that the victim, identified as Dwayne Gregory Jr., 24, of Edenton, had died from his injuries.

After a preliminary investigation, police say Gregory's death was not a random incident.

The police department is looking for information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time of this incident. If you know anything, you're asked to contact Det. Sergeant Michael at 252-482-5144 ext. 106 or 252-337-4878. You may also contact Chief King at 252-482-9890.

Edenton Police are also urging anyone with any information on this to please call the department at 252-482-4444. You may also email EPD using Anonymous Crime Tips using Anonymous Crime Tips online here.

