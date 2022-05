Meet Cookeville Rotary Excellence In Teaching 2022 Award Recipient Stephen Simmons. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell sits down with Stephen Simmons, 4th Grade teacher at Capshaw Elementary School in Cookeville, and the 1st place recipient of the Rotary Club of Cookeville’s Excellence In Teaching Award for 2022. They discuss his background and journey to becoming a teacher, how education and teaching have both changed through the years, as well as the impact that the teaching profession carries, and the opportunities that it holds.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO