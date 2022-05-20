ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MoDOT hosting public hearing online for Highway 63/Grindstone Parkway improvements

By Karl Wehmhoener
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public hearing from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on June 9 at New Haven Elementary School, 3301 New Haven Road.

Drivers will get the chance to learn about and provide comments to MoDOT about the interchange and roadway improvements to the interchange at Highway 63 and Grindstone Ave.

Officials say in a release that improvements being considered include:

  • expanding traffic capacity on the east side of the interchange,
  • enhancing safety for all users, and
  • improving access for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The project will also include the removal of the commuter lot on the southeast corner of the interchange and right of way and easements will be required for this project.

The project is currently scheduled to be awarded in early 2024 and completed by spring 2025 with an estimated cost between $8-9 million.

