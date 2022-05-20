City of the Week Quiz – Southgate

Glen Long, chair of Livonia's local officer compensation commission, admits his commission's meetings aren't the most comfortable thing in the world. While he and his colleagues create salary proposals for the mayor, clerk, treasurer and council members, many of those elected officials are in the room and chiming in with their two cents. And then there's the local newspaper — Hometown Life — that's going to tell everyone what they decide.
If you're interested in participating please email your address to recreation@madison-heights.org or call the Department of Public Services at 248-589-2294. Keep an eye out for a map of participating addresses closer to the date of the sale! Please sign up by June 9th to be added to the map.
Priority Waste, the community curbside trash, recycling and compost subcontract, has essentially returned to its regular schedule as of today. Priority has had extra crews and equipment on hand in the City after experiencing delays in service due to COVID-19 outbreaks within its crews combined extremely heavy compost volume. Priority...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Carol Cox and fiancé Bri Heiser wanted a lake house and, like others, started searching on Sanford and Wixom lakes after the May 2020 dam failures, with prices a little forgiving if one didn’t mind waiting five years or more for the lakes to come back.
Michigan’s elections bureau said late Monday that five Republican candidates for governor, including two leading contenders, failed to file enough valid nominating signatures and should not qualify for the August primary.
Less than a week after Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett's decision to disqualify Livonia Councilman Rob Donovic from the District 22 state representative race, Donovic filed a lawsuit trying to get back on ballots. Donovic, a Republican, filed a lawsuit May 20 against Garrett and the Wayne County Election Commission...
Thirty-nine new Covid cases were reported last week at four Detroit schools and four in Wayne County suburbs. That's nearly 20 percent of the latest statewide tally of 212 cases at 43 schools in 15 counties, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Its weekly list shows schools with at least three new pandemic cases.
Many people say the best way to see Detroit is by car, but there is another way to roll through the city, and it looks like a lot of fun! Think of a bike mixed with a trolly, with 16 seats, pedals to power it forward, and a bar with cup holders to hold your drink.
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In the gallery below are photos of an apartment building that was left to rot and decay just a minute or two from downtown Detroit. The Renaissance Center is plain in sight, Comerica Park is just around the corner. Ford Field, Little Caesar's Arena, Greek Town and many other landmarks surround this once-upon-a-time building.
Taura Brown had big dreams for her tiny home in Detroit. In January 2020, after living on a friend’s couch because she couldn’t afford rent, Brown was approved to move into a new 317-square-foot home that was part of a community of unique tiny houses in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood on the city’s west side.
Cash Only Supper Club — the newest concept from Heirloom Hospitality Group, which owns and operates Townhouse in Detroit and Birmingham as well as Hour Detroit’s 2019 Restaurant of the Year, Prime + Proper — is now open in downtown Detroit. The spot offers fine food and live entertainment in an upscale setting.
For the past two decades, the retail industry has undergone a metamorphosis as consumer spending habits have shifted with the growth of online shopping, the decline of department stores and suburban malls, and the proliferation of discount retailers. And when the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world two years ago, with...
Grinder, Grand Funk Railroad, Dokken and 50 Amp Fuse. Uncle Sam Jam returns to Civic Center Park in Woodhaven, MI July 7-10, 2022. Come enjoy our large carnival midway, live concerts, fireworks, monster truck rides, and a petting zoo. Festival Hours. THURSDAY: 4:00pm – 11:00pm. FRIDAY: 4:00 pm –...
The former Lindbom School property in Brighton - which has been the subject of debate, blight and controversy for years — has finally been resolved with the announcement of an agreement between the city and the developer, the S.R. Jacobson Development Corp. of Bingham Farms. The mothballed, former elementary...
Dearborn Heights residents Ken Adkison, 96, and his wife Fran, 94, recently celebrated their diamond – or 75th – wedding anniversary. The couple, who live at American House senior living community in Dearborn Heights, were married May 3, 1947 at Temple Baptist Church in Detroit. Ken Adkison, who...
Comments / 0