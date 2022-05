This week we saw 447 new listings, the busiest week of the year so far! It will likely end up being the busiest week of the year as this coming week will be slow due to the long weekend. Plus listings usually slow down as we approach summer with a bump in new listings after Labor Day weekend. Notably, it was another slow week for homes going under contract as just 274 listings went under contract. So while we certainly saw a few homes get bid up (north Ballard was hot!), and some quickly go pending (like this $5m newer QA home, a loft at the Capitol Hill firehouse, and a Portage Bay floating home), many homes went past their offer review deadlines with no offers. This is bad news for sellers who dragged their feet on listing this year but should offer frustrated buyers some relief. Buyers are also getting slight relief with mortgage rates that fell to a 3-week low. (But no relief was to be found in the stock market this week.)

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO