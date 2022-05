BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Two people are in the hospital after their truck flew off an overpass on I-49, on Thursday, May 19. According to the City of Bella Vista Communications Director, the truck was traveling on I-49 around 2:45 p.m. near the Arkansas-Missouri border when it went off of the Bella Vista Bypass and hit the ground below.

BELLA VISTA, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO