Public Safety

Black smoke rises from major fire at Geneva Airport

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

A major fire broke out near Geneva airport on Friday (20 May) at a partially-built reception centre for asylum seekers.

This video, taken by Alexandra La Guardia, shows smoke billowing from the building.

The building is outside the perimeter of the airport, spokesman Ignace Jeannerat told Swiss radio RTS.

The airport suspended planes from landing and decisions about take-offs were left to pilots.

Some flights were diverted to other airports such as Lyon and Basel.

