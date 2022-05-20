ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota and Manatee County graduation times changed due to weather

By Steven Walker, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Because of predicted thunderstorms Friday evening, some Sarasota and Manatee County high school graduation times have been moved.

Venice and Sarasota High Schools have moved their ceremonies up by one hour to 7 p.m. Friday, according to a district spokesperson.

Lakewood Ranch High School has moved its ceremony from Friday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 11:30 p.m. at LECOM Park.

They made it!:Sarasota-Manatee seniors, shadowed for two years by pandemic, reach unfettered rite of passage

In case you missed it:Pine View student in conflict with administration over graduation speech

Braden River High School has moved its ceremony from 7 p.m. Saturday to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at LECOM Park.

Manatee High School has moved its ceremony from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hawkins Stadium.

