Train hits truck in Olive Branch, mayor says

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A train smashed into a concrete truck in Olive Branch on Friday, May 20, according to Olive Branch Mayor Ken Adams.

At the scene of the crash, at Railroad Ave. and Highway 178, Mayor Adams told FOX13′s Mississippi Reporter Tom Dees that the concrete truck was being towed by a tow truck when the train slammed into it.

Images from the scene show a train stopped on the track and a vehicle obliterated, apparently from the damage of the collision.

Mayor Adams said that no one was reported injured in the crash.

Olive Branch Police posted on Facebook to inform the public that the area of Old Goodman Rd. and Highway 178 was closed due to the collision.

Around 9:30 p.m., the area was reopened to traffic, according to Olive Branch Police.

The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

