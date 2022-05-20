ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Preservationists seek to acquire beloved Hollywood convent

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQxkX_0flCsb8g00

Fearing the Monastery of the Angels could be sold for private use or redevelopment, Los Angeles preservationists and advocates are forming a nonprofit as they seek to acquire and take responsibility for the beloved Hollywood home to cloistered Dominican nuns.

Over the years, the community has been dwindling as the nuns age and after some died from COVID-19 and other causes, making it difficult to sustain the monastery’s “democratic way of life.” The Dominican nuns have devoted themselves to studying Scripture and to praying for those who come to them for guidance and penance.

___

This content is written and produced by Religion News Service and distributed by The Associated Press. RNS and AP partner on some religion news content. RNS is solely responsible for this story.

___

An online petition to “Save the Monastery of the Angels” emerged last year, with LA residents referring to the four-acre property as a “retreat” and an “oasis” amid the clamor of the city. It has garnered more than 4,200 signatures as of Wednesday (May 18).

Local prioress Sister Maria Christine — president of the Association of North American Dominican Monasteries — said in December that no decision had been made to sell, adding that the Dominicans were “looking at many options and trying to find the best suitable resolution.” One of those options included seeking other religious communities who could manage the monastery.

“We continue to wait for the official canonical permissions in order to proceed. Our goal is to retain the beauty of the property and continue to be a source of spiritual enrichment for all who come to pray,” she told Religion News Service in an email Friday.

“The world needs prayer and we keep everyone in our prayer intentions,” she added.

But preservationists aren’t taking any chances.

The Monastery of the Angels Foundation of Los Angeles, the nonprofit that’s in the process of incorporating, wants to acquire the monastery to care for and maintain the property “as a Catholic sacred space,” according to the Save The Monastery Of The Angels website that went live on Thursday.

“Losing the monastery to non-Catholic redevelopment will both deprive Catholics in Los Angeles of the ability to take spiritual nourishment from its grounds and also remove a place of prayer from a community that badly needs it,” according to the website.

Behind that effort are Kim Cooper and Richard Schave, LA historians and preservationists who run a tour company exploring the city through an architectural, historical and spiritual lens; Rob Hollman, a nonprofit consultant whose clients have included PBS SoCal, Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation and Preserve Orange County; and Brody Hale, president of the St. Stephen Protomartyr Project, an organization that works to preserve historic Catholic churches and sacred spaces.

“We need to be proactive,” Schave said.

Schave said he agrees with Sister Maria Christine that the monastery should remain a space for spiritual enrichment, but “if we just let this go and put our faith in the Dominican Federation and the Holy See,” he said, “I do not believe we will achieve that goal.”

That part of town, Cooper said, has been subjected to overseas investors who “don’t really have a sense of community.”

“They just want to do as much as they can as quickly as they can, in order to profit,” Cooper said.

Founded in 1924 by a New Jersey nun, the Monastery of the Angels has received financial support from wealthy LA families and celebrities such as the Dohenys, through the Carrie Estelle Doheny Foundation, and the late actress Jane Wyman, through the Jane Wyman Charitable Foundation. The nuns also bake and sell their famous pumpkin bread, peanut brittle, chocolate mints and other treats at the gift shop.

Advocates behind this effort plan a fundraising campaign aimed at Catholics and others in the area and across the nation. They will determine whether it makes financial sense to continue producing the pumpkin bread and other goods.

“Any income derived from the production of these goods will be solely spent on the care and upkeep of the monastery and its grounds,” they said.

They’ll also seek to retain the gift shop and explore the possibility of making the monastery available for retreats.

Even though Dominican nuns would no longer inhabit the monastery under their stewardship, the group envisions keeping the chapel open for the occasional celebration of Mass, sacramental activities, 24-hour Eucharistic adoration and private prayer. Volunteers would be on hand.

There appear to be fewer than five nuns residing at the monastery.

The group is modeling its effort after other lay Catholics who have taken ownership of and responsibility for churches and monasteries across the country.

One example is the Save Our St. Anne’s group that for years has maintained St. Anne’s Church in Columbia, California. The parish is within the boundaries of the Diocese of Stockton and Mass is celebrated there a few times a year.

In Batesville, Indiana, the St. Mary’s of the Rock Preservation Society has been caring for St. Mary’s of the Rock Church since its closing in 2013. The parish is within the boundaries of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

“Those who wanted St. Mary’s to remain a church available for occasional masses stepped forward and took on the responsibility of caring for it and its grounds, at their own expense,” the group said.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Judge halts auction of Judy Garland dress

LAKE GENEVA, Wis.— Catholic University of America’s hopes of auctioning off Judy Garland’s dress from “The Wizard of Oz” could be melting away. The U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York granted a preliminary injunction Monday that will put a pause on the auction or sale of the dress, according to court documents.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
State
Indiana State
Eater

Elon Musk Files Plans for 24-Hour Tesla Restaurant in Hollywood

Well, look at this. Per some recently-filed planning paperwork spotted by What Now LA, Elon Musk and his Tesla team are still eager to open some kind of drive-in restaurant, movie theater, and electric vehicle charging compound in Los Angeles. The idea was first floated way back in 2018, with Musk tweeting (what else) that he wanted to open “an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant” somewhere in Los Angeles. At the time it was said to be taking shape in Santa Monica, but that obviously never came to fruition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ladowntownnews.com

We’re mad as hell

Athered outside the front steps of the wedding-cake splendor of the Pasadena City Hall, hundreds of us rallied on May 14 to protest the leaked SCOTUS majority opinion poised to inelegantly overturn Roe v. Wade. It’s 8:30 a.m. on an already-hot Saturday morning. I do not want to be there. At least I know many of the speakers, including federal, state and local representatives. The sign that most reflects my mood is: “Been here; done this; have hundreds of T-shirts.”
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Wyman
Person
St. Mary
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Circus Vargas Postponed

The 2022 Circus Vargas Santa Clarita show has been temporarily postponed until further notice. The original show, scheduled from May 27 to June 6 outside the Westfield Valencia Town Center, has been temporarily postponed for unknown reasons. “Our Santa Clarita location is being postponed until further notice,” said Emily White...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
beckersasc.com

$156M paid for 2 California medical office properties

Two California medical office properties were sold by real estate firm Stockdale Capital Partners for $156 million, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported May 23. The properties are in Beverly Hills and Santa Monica, Calif. Their total square footage is about 107,000 square feet combined. The Beverly Hills property is...
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Goldstein Investigates: Cameras catch employees throwing away food meant for the homeless

Employees with the Los Angeles Homeless Services were caught on camera throwing food meant for the unhoused straight into the dumpster. "It's a theft of taxpayer dollars," said Jay Handal, Chair of The Homeless Committee for the L.A. Neighborhood Councils. "These people are being paid to go out and service and take care of people so not only are they stealing their pay but they're throwing away good, valuable food for people who have nothing to eat." With hidden cameras, CBSLA's investigative team caught employees with LAHSA throwing cases of taxpayer-funded food meant for the homeless right into the dumpster."It's appalling what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Churches#Volunteers#Nuns#Angels#Religion News Service#The Associated Press#Ap#Dominicans
spectrumnews1.com

Ballet star returns home with girlfriend after fleeing Russia

LOS ANGELES — The love of dance starts young and the ladies at the Westside School of Ballet are learning from the best. Adrian Blake Mitchell teaches there, as does his girlfriend, Andrea Lassakova. The couple met seven years ago at a dance company in Russia. Mitchell, a Southern...
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [5-21-2022]

Need some Saturday to-dos? Well, let’s cut to the chase. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (May 21) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Things To Do For Saturday. 2nd Annual People’s Kite Festival -> This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
HeySoCal

Crews begin work to turn historic Hollywood building into senior housing

Construction began Monday on an adaptive reuse project to turn the historic Hollywood Western Building into a 79-unit affordable housing project for low-income seniors. “Preserving our cultural history and adding to our supply of affordable housing aren’t mutually exclusive goals,” said Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who represents the district and said he helped secure financing and land use approvals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Los Angeles Named One Of The Top CA Places To Live In 2022

You’re living in one of the best places in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report’s list of “Best Places to Live in California in 2022-2023” . Los Angeles was named the 6th best place to live in California, following Santa Barbara at #5 with San Francisco coming in at #2, and San Jose taking the top spot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

West Hollywood decries antisemitic messages on vehicles

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNS) — Multiple vehicles in the West Hollywood area have been seen displaying “messages of antisemitism” and “incidents of hate speech in the community” this weekend, city officials said Sunday. The city’s statement did not provide further details, and the Los Angeles...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
The Independent

The Independent

662K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy