San Francisco, CA

Pelosi Communion Ban Over Abortion Stance Is 'Not Political': Archbishop

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
The archbishop said Pelosi should not receive Communion in the Archdiocese of San Francisco until she publicly renounces her support for abortion...

Comments / 27

Kookaloo
3d ago

No, not political at all... he just feels better when she's not around.At lest he could own his actions... The Catholic Church!, taking responsability for their actions since.... never. lol 😂

Freedom
2d ago

Too many people that do not understand the doctrine of the Holy Catholic Church. In thus case the Bishop has an obligation to represent the people of his church, he is making clear what the standing of the church is regarding abortion and public defiance of doctrine. Pelosi flaunts that she is. Catholic in combination with going against the teachings, she has made it political.

Beverly Cowart
3d ago

cathoic church...still trying to control everyone, except their Priests

