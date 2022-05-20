Pelosi Communion Ban Over Abortion Stance Is 'Not Political': Archbishop
The archbishop said Pelosi should not receive Communion in the Archdiocese of San Francisco until she publicly renounces her support for abortion...www.newsweek.com
No, not political at all... he just feels better when she's not around.At lest he could own his actions... The Catholic Church!, taking responsability for their actions since.... never. lol 😂
Too many people that do not understand the doctrine of the Holy Catholic Church. In thus case the Bishop has an obligation to represent the people of his church, he is making clear what the standing of the church is regarding abortion and public defiance of doctrine. Pelosi flaunts that she is. Catholic in combination with going against the teachings, she has made it political.
cathoic church...still trying to control everyone, except their Priests
