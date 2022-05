Haverhill Police last week arrested two in connection with the alleged theft of a two-month-old dog in Dorchester earlier this month. Arrested on warrants last Thursday afternoon were 40-year-old Stella F. Cleghorn and 55-year-old Stephen M. Cook, both of 14 Laurier St., Haverhill, according to a Haverhill Police log. Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. confirmed Saturday the arrests were related to the May 2 theft of American Bulldog “Chica.” The pair were also each charged with possessing a firearm without FID cards and unlicensed possession of ammunition.

