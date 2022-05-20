ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford celebrates scholarship program steeped in history

By Jeff Kolkey, Rockford Register Star
ROCKFORD — With the prospect of redeveloping the sprawling former Barber-Colman industrial complex closer than ever, dignitaries gathered on the campus Thursday to celebrate annual recipients of the Howard D. Colman Scholarship.

The scholarship is awarded each year to students from Winnebago or Boone counties majoring in engineering, computer science, applied science or similar technology field. The scholarships were established in memory of Colman, an inventor, entrepreneur and co-founder of Barber-Colman.

"We’re hosting at Barber-Colman because of the plans to redevelop that campus, to celebrate the Colman Scholarship recipients on the grounds of the company which Colman built, and honor his legacy, the legacy of manufacturing in Rockford, and the plans to bring new life to the campus and to the legacy of Colman," said Jennifer Smith, engagement director for the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois.

Members of the Colman family were on hand for the celebration as were representatives of the Wisconsin-based J. Jeffers & Co. LLC. The firm specializes in the redevelopment of historic campuses much like the 22-acre collection of aged and vacant industrial buildings on Rock Street in southwest Rockford.

The company is readying a plan for redevelopment of the former Barber-Colman campus. It has agreed to close on the $500,000 purchase of the property from the city of Rockford by December.

Winners of the Colman scholarships administered by the Community Foundation get $2,500, plus they are placed in a hands-on, paid internship at a local company. If they are named a "scholar" after their freshman year of college, the scholarship is renewed for three more years and the internship may continue. The total value of the award is up to $32,500.

Students receiving the 2022 Colman Scholarship were:

  • Ryan Anderson, Hononegah High School, Milwaukee School of Engineering
  • Ryan Barrack, Pecatonica High School, Bradley University
  • Puranjay Gupta, Auburn High School, University of Illinois — Chicago
  • Hannah Jacobson, Winnebago High School, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Green lights were on display Thursday night at the Embassy Suites, 416 S. Main St., on the Morgan Street Bridge, at Rockford City Hall and at the Nicholas Conservatory, 1354 N. Second St. to celebrate the scholarship recipients.

Jeff Kolkey: (815) 987-1374; jkolkey@rrstar.com; @jeffkolkey

