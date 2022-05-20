New Disney art display and Walt Disney World Store coming to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney is continuing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort with a new art display and Disney Store location.

The new art display will be at the top of the Hollywood Plaza garage on International Drive, near Sand Lake Road and Interstate 4.

The large wraparound display will showcase Disney characters including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

“We took a lot of knowledge from setting up the 50th art installations in our parks and the Orlando International Airport and wanted to spread a little of that magic out into the world,” Will Gay, design director with Disney’s Yellow Shoes Creative Group, said. “It all started with a little idea and a question, ‘Could we do this? Could we turn this into a dynamic art display bigger than anything we’ve ever done before?’”

Inside the building will be a new Walt Disney World Store, which combines merchandise, ticket sales and the first-ever interactive Disney Vacation Club Virtual Discovery Station, officials said. The store is due to open May 31.

Officials said the location will give visitors to Central Florida a convenient way to purchase commemorative souvenirs, park tickets and to explore Disney Vacation Club membership.

