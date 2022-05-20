ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

New Disney art display and Walt Disney World Store coming to Orlando

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThyG8_0flCsFuo00
New Disney art display and Walt Disney World Store coming to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney is continuing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort with a new art display and Disney Store location.

The new art display will be at the top of the Hollywood Plaza garage on International Drive, near Sand Lake Road and Interstate 4.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The large wraparound display will showcase Disney characters including Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

“We took a lot of knowledge from setting up the 50th art installations in our parks and the Orlando International Airport and wanted to spread a little of that magic out into the world,” Will Gay, design director with Disney’s Yellow Shoes Creative Group, said. “It all started with a little idea and a question, ‘Could we do this? Could we turn this into a dynamic art display bigger than anything we’ve ever done before?’”

Inside the building will be a new Walt Disney World Store, which combines merchandise, ticket sales and the first-ever interactive Disney Vacation Club Virtual Discovery Station, officials said. The store is due to open May 31.

Officials said the location will give visitors to Central Florida a convenient way to purchase commemorative souvenirs, park tickets and to explore Disney Vacation Club membership.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
piratesandprincesses.net

Great Budget Lunch Near Universal Orlando

A vacation to Orlando area theme park brings so many great opportunities. You can experience new things. Of course, you can find new dining options. You will develop memories that you will talk about for a lifetime (good or bad). However, no matter how much money you think you need for your vacation, it always ends up being more than expected. Any high-quality way to save money should be considered. A long-standing way to save money on food on theme park vacation involves dining off-site during lunch time hours. Many chain restaurants offer lunch time menus. These menu items tend to cost less.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando International Airport announces concessions offerings for new Terminal C

ORLANDO, Fla. — When it opens later this year, the new terminal at Orlando International Airport will highlight a combination of local and national businesses. Brands like Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co., Wine Bar George, and Orange County Brewers and Provisions by Cask & Larder are just a few of the many local businesses to be located in the new terminal when it opens in September.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Disney, Universal Bring Back Huge Halloween Events

You say it's too early to start thinking about Halloween?. That's not true for Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report -owned Universal Studios and Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report theme parks. Both companies recently rolled out their plans for the Halloween season that,...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Hollywood, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
disneydining.com

Disney Travelers! Brightline Train Reaches New Milestone

Looking for the best and easiest way to get to and from Central Florida? With theme park giants like Walt Disney World Resort and Univeral Orlando Resort, traffic is always a pain… but how about taking a train?. I-4 not only recently opened new express lanes for a toll...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Multiple People Hospitalized in Shooting Near Universal Orlando

Multiple people were injured following a shooting that occurred near Universal Orlando Resort early Sunday morning, police officials say. Universal Orlando– home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay– has become one of the premier destinations for travelers, some who stay onsite and others who stay offsite at hotels located less than a mile away from all the action.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
westorlandonews.com

Grande Lakes Orlando Reveals Renovations, New Seasonal Celebrations

Grande Lakes Orlando, a 500-acre luxury resort destination in the headwaters of the Florida Everglades anchored by two premier hotels, has launched its Grande Summer programming to complement the recent multimillion-dollar renovations to both The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando. Designed as an oasis for guests of all ages and stages of life, the range of new enriching activities, holiday experiences and seasonal culinary and spa offerings provides a perfect balance of recreation and relaxation for the ultimate summer vacation.
ORLANDO, FL
kfrxfm.com

Senior Trip Ruined By Scammers

Adolfo Suarez Airport, Madrid, Spain. A senior class trip to Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., ended in disappointment for students at Oklahoma Union High School. “As many of you know the OKU Class of 2022 has worked very hard to raise money for our senior class trip to Orlando, FL to go to Universal Studios. Upon arrival to the Springfield-Branson National Airport we found out we had recently been scammed by hackers pretending to be Allegiant Airlines,” one Facebook post said. Read the full story HERE.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Art#New Disney#Walt Disney World Store#Walt Disney World Resort#Disney Store#Cox Media Group
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Old Town and Fun Spot America Fourth of July Event 2022

Old Town and Fun Spot America Fourth of July Event 2022. Old Town and Fun Spot America Fourth of July Event 2022 – Celebrating the Fourth of July will be an all-day affair at the Old Town Entertainment District this year, as Old Town and Fun Spot America Kissimmee will present free live music with the Occasional Astronauts on the Main Street stage from noon to 4 pm and RockTown from 6 to 10 p.m. plus fireworks in the South Entertainment area at 9 p.m. The entire day of entertainment is free for the whole family.
OLD TOWN, FL
westorlandonews.com

Aloma Bowling Centers Offer Free Bowling for Kids All Summer

Aloma Bowling Centers’ annual Free Bowling for Kids deal is back! With summer break right around the corner, parents are looking for fun activities to keep their kids active and entertained. Aloma Bowling Centers has them covered with one option: Free Bowling for Kids all summer long. That’s right:...
ALOMA, FL
edibleorlando.com

11 Southeast Getaways for Spring and Summer

Here at Edible Orlando, we love the idea of a “getaway.” We’re not talking a big vacation with all the planning and pressure … just an escape for a couple days, maybe a long weekend. Our 2022 Getaway Guide has 11 spots you should consider for Southeast getaways. Whether you get there by plane, train or car, these resorts and towns offer a getaway from the day to day grind, some relaxation, and of course, amazing food.
ORLANDO, FL
SCDNReports

Daytona Beach Summer Saturday Night Fireworks

People can enjoy a fireworks display at the Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell every Saturday night starting Memorial Day weekend. The fireworks display is sponsored in part by the city and follows Saturday night concerts presented by the Boardwalk Merchants and Friends of the Bandshell. The free concerts begin at 7:15 p.m. and the “Bud Light - Lights Up Daytona” fireworks over the ocean follow the concerts at 9:45 p.m.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
travelexperta.com

Crabby Joes Restaurant Daytona Beach Review

A trend is forming for me. Whenever I head to a new spot I find myself doing massive searches online, but in the end usually go with the advice and recommendations of tourism board experts. Such was the case with Daytona Beach Florida. Gentry, from Daytona Beach Tourism office, when I asked her what is a unique and fun place to eat breakfast while visiting Daytona – without hesitation she said – Crabby Joe’s. And what a fun place it turned out to be.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Best Beaches an Hour or Less Away from Central Florida

With spring semester about to end for children and students alike, many will be flocking to the beach in true Floridian fashion. While Central Florida itself isn’t sitting next to the shore, several great beaches are within an hour’s drive. Take a peek at this list to see your options for your future beach day this summer.
COCOA BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
92K+
Followers
104K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy