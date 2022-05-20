Chicago's top cop says surveillance video shows fight leading up to mass shooting on Near North Side
Chicago's top cop said Friday that while investigating a mass shooting on...www.fox32chicago.com
Chicago's top cop said Friday that while investigating a mass shooting on...www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0