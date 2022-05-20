ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago's top cop says surveillance video shows fight leading up to mass shooting on Near North Side

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago's top cop said Friday that while investigating a mass shooting on...

www.fox32chicago.com

fox32chicago.com

Man killed, another wounded in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was killed and another wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon on Chicago’s West Side. Shortly before 3 p.m., police say the two men were on foot in the 2800 block of West Polk Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood when a silver-colored sedan drove by and someone inside the vehicle fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Killed, 1 Critically Wounded in Lawndale Shooting, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police say that one man was killed and another critically wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on Monday afternoon. According to police, the two men were standing in the 2800 block of West Polk at approximately 2:55 p.m. when a silver sedan drove by, with one of the occupants inside opening fire and striking both men multiple times.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

List of rules for reopening after murder nearby has West Side gas station owner frustrated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Weeks after a violent murder outside a West Side gas station, the gas station in question is back open. It had been shut down by the City of Chicago. But now, the owners have a list of new rules they need to follow to stay open. CBS 2's Steven Graves on Monday dug into police data about calls of service from the business. It was business as usual Monday at the Citgo station at Chicago and Hamlin avenues on the cusp of Humboldt Park and East Garfield Park – after a brazen murder by...
CHICAGO, IL
David Brown
fox32chicago.com

Suspect fired shots at 3 men sitting in car in South Chicago: police

CHICAGO - Three men were wounded in South Chicago Saturday morning. The shooting occurred in the 8500 block of South Commercial. At about 5:20 a.m., the three victims were inside a vehicle when a dark-colored SUV stopped near them, and an unidentified offender began firing shots in their direction, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 16-year-old was outside around 11:31 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the 3300 block of West Madison Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg...
CHICAGO, IL
#Mass Shooting#Chicago Police#Violent Crime#Mcdonald
1065thebuzz.com

Racine Murder Suspect Arrested In Chicago

(WHBL) – The suspect in a Racine woman’s murder is in jail in Chicago. Police in Chicago say they arrested Terry Jackson after a brief standoff on Sunday. He’s accused of shooting and killing Brittany Booker back on April 24th. Three other women connected to the killing have already been arrested.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lawsuit filed against Rogers Park apartment building where 3 women died

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Families of victims are now taking legal action, after the tragedy at a Rogers Park senior building, where three women were found dead less than two weeks ago, amid record-breaking heat.Residents of the James Sneider Apartments have described the living conditions as "deplorable," and have said there wasn't any air conditioning or proper ventilation.On Tuesday, one victim's son spoke out for the first time about his mother's death.Veldarin Jackson said his mother, Janice Lee Reed, was taken too soon at the age of 68.He said the deaths didn't have to happen as he walked CBS 2's Marissa Parra through...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

15-year-old boy shot to death in Gary

GARY, Ind. — A 15-year-old boy was shot to death in Gary Sunday night, according to police. Police said officers received reports of a gunshot victim shortly after 9:10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, a 15-year-old boy was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds. The boy was pronounced dead at the […]
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Victim clinging to life after being shot on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO - One person was shot and seriously injured on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway on Saturday night. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened on the southbound lanes of I-94 near 47th Street around 8:10 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The southbound local lanes...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

