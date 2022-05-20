ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Multiple people shot, 1 dead, outside central Pa. car wash: reports

By Becky Metrick
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Multiple people were injured and one has died Friday afternoon at a shooting at a York County car wash, according to reports. Police were called to...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Coroner identifies man killed in car wash shooting

A man killed when a shooting broke out at a York County car wash last week has been identified by the county coroner’s office. 24-year-old Devin Zeigler, a Springettsbury Township resident, was shot just before 1 p.m. Friday at the York Auto Express Car Spa, 2140 York Crossing Drive, York County coroner Pam Gay said Monday.
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Investigation Launched into Why Man Shot Neighbor, Then Himself

(York, PA) -- Police are investigating a reported dispute that may have led a Spring Garden man to shoot his neighbor, then kill himself. The York County coroner says incident happened Saturday and the victim was 36-year-old Erin Walker . She was a social studies teacher and student advisor at Central York High School. The gunman's name was Daniel Berry. The school district's superintendent has sent a message to families saying counselors are available for any students who need to talk.
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Manchester, PA
York County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
York County, PA
City
West Manchester Township, PA
PennLive.com

20-year-old man injured in weekend shooting

York police are looking for the person who shot a 20-year-old man over the weekend in the city. The 20-year-old was found around 10:18 p.m. Saturday on the first block of State Street, police said. This is the same street and block where 32-year-old Tamarra Deloache was stabbed to death last week.
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The York Daily Record#The York County Coroner#York Hospital#The York Dispatch
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania state trooper accused of assaulting driver during arrest

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper is accused of assaulting a driver during an arrest earlier this year in Adams County, state police announced Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Israel T. Moore used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of a driver following a vehicle pursuit on Feb. 13. Another trooper was handcuffing the motorist at the time.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York teacher killed in weekend murder/suicide remembered

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Central York High School social studies teacher was killed in a weekend murder/suicide in Spring Garden Township after a dispute with her neighbor. The York County Coroner’s Office says Erin Walker was shot in the head by her neighbor on Saturday evening...
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WGAL

Man injured in York County shooting

Newberry Township Police in York County are investigating a shooting. According to police, a man was shot in the arm around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Emergency dispatchers say the shooting occurred near the Walmart on the Newberry Parkway. According to police, the Walmart was evacuated. The evacuation went swiftly and easily...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating fraud at York County Best Buy

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are looking for the suspect in a fraud case at the Concord Road Best Buy. The Northern York County Regional Police Department says on May 11 a person walked into the store and used a victim’s account to upgrade three iPhone 13 Pro Max cellphones.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. high school placed on lockdown after student is stabbed

COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A student at a high school near Philadelphia was taken to a hospital after a stabbing that prompted a lockdown at the school, authorities said. Police were called to Coatesville Area Senior High School just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a student was reported with a slash-type wound to the shoulder, the Daily Local News of West Chester reported. The student was taken to a hospital, where his condition wasn’t immediately available.
COATESVILLE, PA
local21news.com

Woman critically injured in weekend shooting in Harrisburg, police say

Dauphin County, PA — Harrisburg Police say they are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured early Sunday morning. Authorities say they were in the downtown area around 2:15 AM when they heard multiple gun shots. Officers then located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, near the...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Woman dies in murder-suicide in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A woman has now died of her injuries in a murder-suicide that occurred on Saturday evening. On May 21, around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 400 block of Hill Street for a woman lying on the ground beside her truck.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
159K+
Followers
66K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy