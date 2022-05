The lone Kraken prospect still seeing playoff action, Ryan Winterton, is a big part of a squad with potential to reach the highest heights of junior hockey. Kraken 2021 third-round choice Ryan Winterton is the last Seattle prospect still standing in the postseason of elite junior leagues. The 18-year-old center and his Ontario Hockey League Hamilton Bulldogs are on an impressive playoff run, currently up two games to none in the OHL Eastern Conference final against rival North Bay Battalion. Hamilton and North Bay finished 1-2 in the conference regular season standings, both with dominant records.

