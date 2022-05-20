ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Law enforcement officials release name of man involved in Ross Co. standoff

By The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The name of the man involved in a standoff yesterday with area SWAT teams was released by police officials. 72-year-old, Lowell W. Earles was found dead inside a garage following the standoff. Lowell...

