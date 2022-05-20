ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksdale, MS

Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale Turns the Big 2–1

By Cherie Ward
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiery slide guitar acoustics and passionate vocals of the Delta blues have resonated throughout Mississippi since the early 1920s, and a club dedicated to the flowering rhythms and stark songwriting will soon celebrate its 21st anniversary in Clarksdale. “This is such a big deal for us,” Casey Ladd, social...

Atlanta Magazine

A father and daughter consider the past—and the future—on a road trip through the Mississippi Delta

Drive north on Money Road out of Greenwood, Mississippi, and the town gives way in a hurry to cotton and corn, an occasional house set back from the road. Another few miles and the Little Zion M.B. Church appears, white clapboard, gravestones scattered beneath the trees, many of the stones so old the lettering is worn away. Here is the final resting place of fabled bluesman Robert Johnson, littered with mini bottles of bourbon left as tribute. Not much farther down the road, you’ll find the country store where 14-year-old Emmett Till was accused of whistling at a white woman in the summer of 1955. A few days later, he was abducted, beaten, and shot. His mother insisted on an open casket to show the world how he’d suffered at the hands of racists in the South.
GREENWOOD, MS
ediblememphis.com

48(ish) Hours in Memphis (Updated)

Most Memphians have a short list of “things to do with visitors”—and we absolutely want you to trust your friends when visiting the Bluff City. However, for those of you who have trust issues or don’t have friends in town, see below for our suggestions for an action-packed weekend trip with lots and lots of food stops.
MEMPHIS, TN
Clarksdale, MS
localmemphis.com

West Memphis Church 'shines light' with free gas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — In response to news that the Family Dollar in West Memphis will be closing, one church did what they could to "shine light" into their community. Drivers lined up as early as 7 a.m. Saturday during the second year that Faith International Church in West Memphis gave away free gas.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

One person injured during shooting at Mississippi music festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Batesville, Mississippi have begun an investigation after a shooting at a music festival injured one person. The incident happened Saturday night toward the end of the city’s Springfest. Crew members were seen cleaning up what’s left of the annual Batesville Springfest located in the town square on Sunday morning. What […]
actionnews5.com

Cordova pastor admits to not reporting abuse in light of SBC investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South pastor is addressing abuse claims within his church following the year-long investigation into sexual abuse within the Southern Baptist Convention. Pastor Steve Gaines, serving at Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova, says in 2006 a staff member came to him to report abuse he committed...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Is Tornado Alley shifting? The answer might make your head spin

Are more tornadoes touching down to the east of Tornado Alley's typical boundaries than before? Or is that just anecdotal? We asked some experts to find out. When you live in Tornado Alley, you can never under-estimate the potential for destruction. But, lately, the deadliest tornadoes aren't happening in Tornado...
MEMPHIS, TN
Magnolia State Live

Police releasing few details in weekend Mississippi festival shooting that injured one, city leaders call special meeting

One person was shot just off the downtown Batesville Square minutes before Springfest 2022 wrapped up Saturday evening. Police have questioned people of interest and expect to make arrests soon. The gunshot victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford and remains hospitalized. Early reports of three shooting victims...
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Lane blocked on HWY 385 at Hacks Cross Road

UPDATE: Officials have cleared the wreck and traffic is moving again. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of two westbound lanes on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross Road is currently blocked after a vehicle flipped over. No injuries have been reported at this time. The lane is closed for an unspecified amount of time, and there may […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Morgan Freeman
Robert Johnson
Bill Luckett
WATN Local Memphis

Humane Society of the Delta files lawsuit against Helena-West Helena over closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Humane Society of the Delta said it is suing the city of Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, and Mayor Kevin Smith over its forced closure in October 2021. The lawsuit claimed the city and mayor “unjustly seized property which forced the closure of the County’s only animal shelter.” And it said the shelter, located at 8480 Phillips Road 300, is not under the jurisdiction of the city or mayor.
HELENA-WEST HELENA, AR
wtva.com

Report: Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Eddie Maloney, the president and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to lung disease, WLBT-TV in Jackson reported. The appliance company has stores across Mississippi, including stores in Tupelo, Columbus and Oxford. He was also the former president of...
JACKSON, MS
thelocalpalate.com

New Restaurants in Mississippi

In the Local Palate’s 2022 Restaurants Issue, our state-by-state guide highlights the new restaurants that have emerged since 2020. Here, contributor Boyce Upholt gives an overview of new restaurants in Mississippi. Bar Muse | Oxford. As the head bartender at Saint Leo, an acclaimed Italian restaurant on Oxford’s central...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Highest-rated restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Multivehicle wreck causes backup on I-40

4:55 PM UPDATE: Officials have cleared the wreck and traffic is moving normally again. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound traffic is backing up along Interstate 40 after a multivehicle crash closed 2 lanes on Monday. Details are still coming it, but the wreck happened near marker 11B. Drivers are urged to find an alternate route for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deadly Weekend: 4 killed, 1 injured in shootings across Memphis area

CORRECTION: Memphis police originally reported that a victim in the Airport Area died from a shooting. MPD later confirmed that the man survived and is in non-critical condition. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people have died and one person was sent to the hospital after being shot in five separate shootings over the weekend. On Friday […]
MEMPHIS, TN

