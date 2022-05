TULSA — There are good bogeys and there’s what Will Zalatoris pulled off on the par-3 sixth hole during a surreal 15 minutes in final round of the PGA Championship. Tied for the lead at eight under while standing on the tee box on the 218-yard hole, Zalatoris hit an adrenaline fueled 7-iron over the right side of the green. The supercharged shot wound up hitting a slope behind the green, rolled over a cart path into bushes behind the hole.

