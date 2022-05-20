ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police Bust Drug Distribution Network In Great Mills And Leonardtown

By Site Coordinator
Bay Net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEONARDTOWN, Md. – On May 20, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from the Patrol Division, Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, the Emergency Services...

thebaynet.com

Comments / 7

Deirdre Keeney
3d ago

The drugs won't stop flooding our streets until people stop buying drugs. You can put a million drug dealers in jail every month of the year but if your community is spending money for drugs someone else is going to be selling drugs. It's just like digging a hole in the surf at the ocean

Reply(3)
11
Related
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served

On 5/18/2022, Tpr M. Koontz conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Porter Drive, Dameron, MD. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Eric Trevor Cole, 31 of Park Hall, MD signs of impairment were detected. Tpr K. Poland conducted standard field sobriety tests and placed Cole under arrest for driving under the influence. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed suspected Marijuana and suspected Suboxone. Cole was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where an additional search of his person revealed suspected Alprazolam and suspected Cocaine. Cole was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x3, Possession of CDS: Place of Confinement x2, numerous traffic citations relating to driving under the influence and was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants And Juvenile Referrals

Assault- On May 7, 2022, Dep. Kril responded to the 45900 block of East Sunrise Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Tavaughn Anthony Weeks, age 28 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by punching the victim repeatedly and threatened the victim with a knife. At some point during the assault, the victim sustained lacerations from the knife. Weeks then retrieved a second knife at which time the victim was able to flee to the inside of a vehicle. Visible injury was observed to the victim’s face. Weeks was arrested and charged with Assault 1st and 2nd Degree.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search And Seizure#Drug Distribution#Law Enforcement#The Patrol Division#Sheriff S Office#U S Currency
Bay Net

Family Of Peyton Ham Suing State Trooper For $10 Million

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – One year after a Maryland State Trooper shot and killed the 16-year-old Peyton Ham, his mother has filed a civil complaint in federal court against Joseph Charles Azzari seeking over $10 million for the wrongful killing of her son. On April 13, 2021, Azzari was on...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Double Fatal Collision Under Investigation In Bowie

BOWIE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of a double fatal crash that occurred on Saturday in Bowie. The identities of the deceased driver and passenger are being withheld pending next of kin notification. On May...
BOWIE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Correctional Officer First Class Allison Middleton Named 2021 Correctional Officer of the Year

Charles County Detention Center (CCDC) Director Brandon Foster, Sheriff Troy Berry, and members of the CCSO and CCDC Command Staff are proud to announce that Correctional Officer First Class Allison Middleton has been named the 2021 Correctional Officer of the Year. CFC Middleton was nominated for this recognition by her supervisor, Sergeant Phillip Norris. He […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Lexington Park Man Arrested On 2021 Shooting Case

UPDATE – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant in investigating gun violence crimes and continues to work and follow leads on all cases. On May 19, 2022, Tavaz Kelvon Somerville, age 24 of Lexington Park, was arrested in connection with this incident from 2021 and charged with the following:
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

Patrol Officers Apprehend Suspect In Waldorf Robbery Case

WALDORF, Md. – On May 18 at 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Post Office Road near Henry Ford Circle for the report of a citizen robbery. A preliminary investigation showed the victim was walking home from work when he was approached by a male who displayed a handgun and demanded money. The victim complied and gave the suspect his wallet.
WALDORF, MD
WTOP

3-vehicle crash in Seat Pleasant kills 1

One person is dead after a three-car crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Monday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue between Hampton Park Boulevard and Hill Road in Seat Pleasant, Seat Pleasant Police said. Prince George’s County Fire Department told WTOP that...
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
WBOC

Police Name Suspected Somerset County Pipe Bomb Builder

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- Maryland State Police have released the name of the man police say was building pipe bombs inside a Somerset County home. Police say the suspect, 43 year old Clement Renee Grangier III has been charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property, seven counts of possession of an explosive device and five counts of possession with intent to use an explosive device.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Police ID man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have identified the man killed in Monday afternoon’s three-vehicle crash in Seat Pleasant. Jose Hernandez Chavez, 28, of Hyattsville, was waiting at a stoplight when his car was rear-ended by a pickup, causing his car to slam into the car ahead of him, police said.
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Two arrested in St. Mary’s for Possession With Intent to Distribute

On May 20, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from the Patrol Division, Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, the Emergency Services Teams from the St. Mary’s County and Charles County Sheriff’s Offices, executed search and seizure warrants on members of a drug distribution network. The warrants were served at residences in […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy