Police Bust Drug Distribution Network In Great Mills And Leonardtown

On 5/18/2022, Tpr M. Koontz conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Porter Drive, Dameron, MD. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Eric Trevor Cole, 31 of Park Hall, MD signs of impairment were detected. Tpr K. Poland conducted standard field sobriety tests and placed Cole under arrest for driving under the influence. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed suspected Marijuana and suspected Suboxone. Cole was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where an additional search of his person revealed suspected Alprazolam and suspected Cocaine. Cole was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x3, Possession of CDS: Place of Confinement x2, numerous traffic citations relating to driving under the influence and was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

LEONARDTOWN, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO