The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. Police responded to the scene of a domestic dispute early this morning. The suspect fled prior to police arrival. She returned this morning to collect her belongings, and police were contacted to help resolve any issues that might arise. However, she had an outstanding warrant out of East Ridge and police transported her to Silverdale. (22-007232)

EAST RIDGE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO