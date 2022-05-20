ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

2 Nevada parents try to confront elementary school student, prompting lockdown, deputies say

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Two parents are accused of confronting an elementary school student with whom their child was having an issue, prompting a lockdown and their arrests, Nye County sheriff’s deputies said Friday.

The incident was reported Thursday, May 12, at the J.G. Johnson Elementary School, deputies said.

Quaneisha Torres, 30, and Noah Torres, 40, came into the school to confront the student, deputies said. The exact circumstances were not realized, other than their child was having trouble with the other student.

Deputies said footage from a school employee shows video of Quaneisha Torres hitting an employee while Noah Torres was “pushing and threatening a school employee,” police said.

Quaneisha Torres faces charges of battery on a protected person and creating a disturbance in a school building.

Noah Torres was booked on charges of intimidating a public official, battery on a protected person, and creating a disturbance in a school building.

The school teaches grades pre-kindergarten through fifth and has a student population of about 400.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 6

Jacqueline Reeves
3d ago

"A protected person"... WTF is that exactly? Misleading headline as well. Sounds like they have more problems with the school than with the student.

Reply(1)
4
