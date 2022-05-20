ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Simu Liu teases Margot Robbie's Barbie movie as 'vibrant and full of life'

By Devan Coggan
EW.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimu Liu is going from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the Barbie Dream House. The Chinese Canadian actor may be best known for playing the buff hero of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but his next role features decidedly less punching — and way more pink. Liu stars...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Kate McKinnon says teary goodbye to Saturday Night Live as she joins the aliens one last time

Kate McKinnon closed out what is reported to be her final season of Saturday Night Live with an emotional goodbye from a fan-favorite character. Saturday's season 47 finale Cold Open featured the seventh iteration of the Close Encounter sketch, with McKinnon playing Ms. Rafferty, a tough broad who is prone to being abducted by aliens — and making her costars break. The sketch debuted during the Dec. 5, 2015 episode hosted by Ryan Gosling, who played a fellow abductee, and the actor had a particularly hard time keeping his composure against McKinnon's outrageous physical comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Drops Trailer for George Clooney, Julia Roberts-Starrer ‘Ticket to Paradise’ at CinemaCon

George Clooney and Julia Roberts will soon be back together on the big screen and on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Universal Pictures teased a first look at their pairing in Ol Parker’s romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise. It casts Clooney and Roberts as a divorced couple that reunites and travels to Bali to stop their daughter, played by Kaitlyn Dever, from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago by marrying someone she just met. Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo, Amanda O’Dempsey, Rowan Chapman, Murran Kain and Vanessa Everett round out the cast.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason Sudeikis Had...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Issa Rae
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Will Ferrell
Person
America Ferrera
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Emerald Fennell
Person
Michael Cera
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Simu Liu
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
wonderwall.com

'Top Gun: Maverick' director explains why Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan weren't asked back for the sequel, plus more news

Here's why the main female stars of 'Top Gun' don't appear in the new sequel. In the new movie "Top Gun: Maverick," both Tom Cruise, 59, and Val Kilmer, 62, reprise their roles from the original "Top Gun." But the main female characters from the 1986 blockbuster — Maverick's love interest, brilliant and gorgeous flight instructor Charlie (Kelly McGillis, 64), and Goose's wife, Carole (Meg Ryan, 62) — were not asked to return for the sequel. Speaking to "Insider" this month, "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski said that's simply because "those weren't stories that we were throwing around." The new film sees Maverick training his late pal Goose's son, Rooster, played by Miles Teller. "I didn't want every storyline to always be looking backwards," Joseph explained. "It was important to introduce some new characters." The director's response echoes comments Tom made at the May 6 premiere when he said the two movies had to feel like "chapters" that are connected without making the sequel into "something that is visually and story-wise the same character and same kind of world." There may be another factor in play, though. The main "new characters" who show up on the promo posters alongside Tom and Val are primarily pilots-in-training played by actors 40 or younger. Speaking to "Entertainment Tonight" in 2019 about not being asked back for the sequel, Kelly McGillis said, among other things: "I'm old, and I'm fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is. And that is not what that whole [famous love] scene is about." For what it's worth, 59-year-old Tom aka-Maverick's love interest, Penny, is played in the sequel by Jennifer Connelly. At 51, Jennifer's still eight years younger than Tom — but as Express recently reported, she's also his "first romantic co-star over the age of 50." "Top Gun: Maverick" hits theaters May 27.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Of Life#Film Star#The Barbie Dream House#Chinese#Canadian
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Tom Cruise Calls 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene With Val Kilmer 'Very Special'

Tom Cruise had nothing but glowing praise for Val Kilmer as the two Top Gun co-stars reunite for the highly-anticipated sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Reprising their roles as Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the film, which premieres in theaters May 27, was a very special experience for Cruise, the actor told Entertainment Tonight at Wednesday's red carpet premiere.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Describes Watching Him Shoot ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: “It Was Extraordinary”

Val Kilmer reprises his memorable role from Top Gun in the upcoming sequel, and the shoot was a special time for his family. Kilmer, 62, who played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky opposite Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the popular original 1986 film, makes a brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick, hitting theaters May 27.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Top Gun: Maverick' Director Talks Volleyball, F-18s and Tom Cruise'Mission: Impossible 7': Apparent Trailer Leaks to Social Media'Top Gun: Maverick' Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again The Batman Forever star’s...
MOVIES
MLive

‘Dirty Dancing’ sequel will have Jennifer Grey back as Baby

After 35 years, the mantra still stands: Nobody puts Baby in the corner. Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman. According to reports, “Dirty Dancing,” the 1987 hit movie, will have a sequel. “Jennifer Grey returns to Kellerman’s in the next chapter,” said...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

New Ocean's Eleven Movie With Margot Robbie in 'Active Development' at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is reportedly in "active on a new Ocean's Eleven movie project with Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie. The film will be directed by Jay Roach (Bombshell), and is said to be set in 1960s Europe, which would make it a prequel to the original Ocean's Eleven movie with Geroge Clooney and Brad Pitt. That said, the script by Carrie Solomon is said to be "an original Ocean's Eleven," so it's unclear if there is much connective tissue between previous Ocean's Eleven and this new project.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Momoa to Star in Universal’s Action-Comedy ‘Shots! Shots! Shots!’ (Exclusive)

Universal is taking a triple shot of Jason Momoa. The studio has picked up Shots! Shots! Shots!, an action-comedy from scribes Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows that has Momoa attached to star.More from The Hollywood ReporterJason Momoa Apologizes After Posting Photos at Sistine Chapel During Break From 'Fast X' ShootJason Momoa to Star in 'Minecraft' Movie for Warner Bros.Oscars: Jason Momoa, Serena and Venus Williams Added to Presenter Lineup Momoa will also produce the feature project with partner Jeff Fierson along with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, the banner behind the billion-dollar-grossing live-action Aladdin and Oscar-nominated drama The Two Popes. The story...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy