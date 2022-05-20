UPDATE: Jury group “A” and group “B” to report Tuesday to Baxter Court Complex

Saturday’s storms have resulted in a boil water order issued for part of the Brunner Hill Water Association. The order is affecting customers mainly in the Jordan area. According to a water association spokesperson, the storms caused multiple water lines to break. One line was repaired at Rodney Cutoff, but crews are continuing to look for other broken lines. The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.

