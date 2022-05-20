UPDATE: Jury group “A” and group “B” to report Tuesday to Baxter Court Complex

The Cotter School Board had a lengthy meeting last Thursday for its regular monthly session, meeting for 3 hours and 43 minutes. The board approved the resignation of seven employees, including high school principal Dour Corley, paraprofessional Kimberly Todd, bus driver Walter Jernigan, elementary secretary Tina Hutson, high school math teacher Taran Eaton, golf coach Jordan Crawford and elementary teacher Sara Kerr. — The board approved the hire of one employee, Keri Raycraft who will transfer to the junior high as an English teacher.
