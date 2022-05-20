The Banks of the Wabash Festival is just days away...here's the schedule

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work continues on the Larry Bird museum at the Terre Haute Convention Center. The board's executive committee met Tuesday morning at the Vigo County Annex. Garmong Construction was there and went over its proposal for construction. It will come in at $350,000. The total project...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An annual favorite ten day event is making its return to Fairbanks Park The 40th annual Banks of the Wabash Festival begins May 26 at 6 p.m. Different specials will be going on throughout the event. On Thursday all rides will cost one ticket per person. On Memorial Day the […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks got the chance to dive into the past this weekend. This is at the second annual Terre Haute Colonial Fair. The fair takes you back to the years 1750 through 1812. Fair-goers had the chance to see and interact with long hunters of the...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute could soon be getting a second Culver’s restaurant. An application sent to the Vigo County Area Planning Department shows that Culver’s Terre Haute is hoping to develop a Culver’s at the Fairgrounds subdivision on a parcel of land at 3901 U.S. Highway 41 owned by the Wabash Valley […]
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion County will soon get nearly $400,000 to clean up brownfield areas, which are abandoned, idled or underused areas. The three areas potentially have contaminants. Thrive West Central says the Main Street location outside of Cayuga was an old landfill. They say the other two...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United States continues to deal with a critical blood shortage. Some blood drives earlier in the year saw cancelations due to weather. Now, Union Health is hosting a blood drive to help boost supplies. A three-day blood drive is happening this week. The American...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for May 16 to May 20. Rose-Hulman Beanie’s Coffee, 5500 Wabash Ave. – (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed ice in hand wash sink. Camp Navigate-First Baptist Church, 4701 Poplar Ave. - (0 Critical,...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans are underway to open a second location of a popular Terre Haute restaurant. The local owner of Culver's on the east side told News 10 they have submitted a proposal to build on the Vigo County Fairgrounds. The owner says they are still early...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The cardiac rehab center of the Union Health Foundation has reopened its doors. The facility has been renovated and expanded. The new and improved center was named in honor of Vern W. Fellows. Fellows was an advocate for the center's program. He was a volunteer...
Have you ever been to a hot air balloon festival? Hot Air Balloon Festivals are family-friendly events that often have something everyone will enjoy. Watch as a kaleidoscope of colors takes over the sky at these Indiana Hot Air Balloon festivals. 2022 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals:. Hendricks County Rib-Fest...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The WTHI-TV Job Fair at the Terre Haute Convention Center took place on Tuesday. More than 40 businesses are on hand for the job fair. Collectively, they're hiring for more than 2,000 positions. Wages are up to $35 an hour.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Over at Fairbanks Park, residents gathered to remember a man who was lynched in the Wabash Valley more than a century ago. George Ward was a black man who was brutally beaten and lynched in 1901. Now, community members are paying tribute to him through...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People across the nation are divided as the debate around overturning Roe V. Wade continues. Here in the Wabash Valley, one local group gathered on Sunday in support of pro-choice. Dozens of protestors came out to the Vigo County courthouse to show support for reproductive rights.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The school year is winding down for students in the Wabash Valley. On Monday morning, the West Vigo class of 2022 paired up with kindergarteners to celebrate. They walked together in a parade through the halls of West Vigo. The high schoolers were able to...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans to build the jail started back in 2019 with construction beginning late that year. Discussions for the project started after a federal lawsuit claimed the current jail was overcrowded. The new jail sits just behind Haute City Center. It has enough room to house...
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) — A woman recovering from cancer has new support as her community in Gibson County has come together to hold a fundraising event for her. The event was held in Fort Branch Sunday with putter ball golf and cornhole tournaments. At the end of last year, Becca Harris Ott was diagnosed […]
Since January, Beth and Nathaniel Clawson have been speaking up about the impact House Enrolled Act 1041 would have on their child Kirin who is transgender. It bans transgender girls like their daughter from participating on K-12 sports teams.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Matt Totten has been suffering with stage four pancreatic cancer and liver cancer since March. Doctors have told him he has limited time left. To show him love and support, Amy and Matt Price organized a benefit ride to raise money for Totten and his family.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - School is almost out for summer and a record number of Vigo County students are getting ready for summer education. Due to the pandemic, some students are playing catch up on their studies, especially in math and reading and now they're doing it in a fun and educational way!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a push to improve mental health in Indiana. A new partnership will train people in mental health first aid. The initiative is from the American Academy of Physician Associates and the Indianapolis Colts. Training for physician associates will include faculty members from Indiana-based programs.
