Terre Haute, IN

The Banks of the Wabash Festival is just days away...here's the schedule

By Staff Report
WTHI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're less than a week away from...

www.wthitv.com

WTWO/WAWV

Banks of the Wabash making its return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An annual favorite ten day event is making its return to Fairbanks Park The 40th annual Banks of the Wabash Festival begins May 26 at 6 p.m. Different specials will be going on throughout the event. On Thursday all rides will cost one ticket per person. On Memorial Day the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Culver’s Terre Haute planning second location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute could soon be getting a second Culver’s restaurant. An application sent to the Vigo County Area Planning Department shows that Culver’s Terre Haute is hoping to develop a Culver’s at the Fairgrounds subdivision on a parcel of land at 3901 U.S. Highway 41 owned by the Wabash Valley […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County food inspections for May 16 to May 20

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for May 16 to May 20. Rose-Hulman Beanie’s Coffee, 5500 Wabash Ave. – (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed ice in hand wash sink. Camp Navigate-First Baptist Church, 4701 Poplar Ave. - (0 Critical,...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Union Health's cardiac rehab center reopens

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The cardiac rehab center of the Union Health Foundation has reopened its doors. The facility has been renovated and expanded. The new and improved center was named in honor of Vern W. Fellows. Fellows was an advocate for the center's program. He was a volunteer...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
indyschild.com

5 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals to Look Forward to this Summer

Have you ever been to a hot air balloon festival? Hot Air Balloon Festivals are family-friendly events that often have something everyone will enjoy. Watch as a kaleidoscope of colors takes over the sky at these Indiana Hot Air Balloon festivals. 2022 Indiana Hot Air Balloon Festivals:. Hendricks County Rib-Fest...
INDIANA STATE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WEHT/WTVW

Gibson County supports woman recovering from cancer

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) — A woman recovering from cancer has new support as her community in Gibson County has come together to hold a fundraising event for her. The event was held in Fort Branch Sunday with putter ball golf and cornhole tournaments. At the end of last year, Becca Harris Ott was diagnosed […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Benefit ride for man suffering with cancer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Matt Totten has been suffering with stage four pancreatic cancer and liver cancer since March. Doctors have told him he has limited time left. To show him love and support, Amy and Matt Price organized a benefit ride to raise money for Totten and his family.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Schools to host a variety of summer enrichment programs

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - School is almost out for summer and a record number of Vigo County students are getting ready for summer education. Due to the pandemic, some students are playing catch up on their studies, especially in math and reading and now they're doing it in a fun and educational way!
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

The push is on to improve mental health in the Hoosier state

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a push to improve mental health in Indiana. A new partnership will train people in mental health first aid. The initiative is from the American Academy of Physician Associates and the Indianapolis Colts. Training for physician associates will include faculty members from Indiana-based programs.
INDIANA STATE

