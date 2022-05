Michigan State’s defense wasn’t a typical MSU defense this past fall. In 2021, the Spartans could handle the run, at times, but could rarely contain the passing attack. Remember those units anchored by the likes of LB Greg Jones, the No Fly Zone DBs and a dominant d-line? Those years are gone, but the potential for the Spartans to reboot a similarly skilled defense could be just a couple of years away; it all starts this fall for the Spartans, who, despite wildly inconsistent defense, competed for a Big Ten title and won a thriller over Pitt in the Peach Bowl.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO