UW-Stevens Point Baseball opens NCAA Tournament with 11-6 win over Lawrence University

Somewhere between all of the other activities, Rylee Fenendael participates in, she found a way to be Algoma’s top senior as well During Algoma’s graduation ceremonies on Sunday, you will see Fenendael cross the stage as her class’ valedictorian In addition to being a good student, Fenendael was three-sport athlete, a member of Algoma’s ski club, math team, National Honor Society, and a volunteer with the school’s Halloween Walk A member of the Royal Raiders 4-H Club, Fenendael also found time to volunteer with organizations like the Kewaunee County Dairy Promotion, the Kewaunee County Food Pantry, and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Fenendael says she enjoyed being involved.

ALGOMA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO