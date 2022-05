The Wenatchee boys soccer team is headed to the Final Four of the State 4A Tournament after a 2-nil win over Issaquah Saturday…. It took just a little over 3-minutes for Tyler Wisen to score his 25th goal of the season and 42nd in his career to put Wenatchee up 1-nil. Giovanni Munoz scored the game’s final goal in the 25th minute to put the Panthers in the Final Four for the 3rd time in team history…

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO