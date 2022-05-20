ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, GA

The 50-year old Westmont Elementary building will be tore down–“there are a lot of memories in this building…”

By Bria Smith
 4 days ago

MARTINEZ, GA. (WJBF)- A school celebrating its 50th year, it’s the building that holds all the memories.

“My experience was amazing– throughout– through pre-k through fifth grade, it was one of my favorite times to be here,” previous Westmont student Rose Murray said.

Westmont Elementary hosts an event known as the  senior clap out each year.  It’s a chance for students to congratulate former Westmont students graduating from Evans High School.

This year, those former students said goodbye to their childhood halls for good.

“All the memories just came flowing back and I saw some of the teachers I had since pre-k through fifth grade, so it was just really nice,” Murray said.

Teachers at Westmont look forward to having their previous students stop by after all the years that have passed.

“It’s amazing. I taught him in 4th and then looped up with him in 5th grade and it’s just really amazing to see him grow and how much he’s accomplished. I’m just excited that they came back because I feel like I made a connection with them when they’ve come back to me. To see me and are excited to see me, I feel like I’ve touched them in some way,” WES 5th grade teacher Deana Scholfield said.

Students say the impact their teachers had on them leaves a lasting effect.

“They really helped me get through middle school and high school. They also, always gave the best advice and it’s just really something I could always hold onto and it really helped me lead myself through life,” Murray said.

Construction on the new Westmont Elementary will begin as soon as the school year ends. It’s expected to take about two years.

In the meantime, students who currently attend Westmont have been rezoned to nearby schools and will return once the new “state-of-the-art” building is up and going.

“There are a lot of memories in this building, my children came through here as elementary students and then I’ve been teaching here for 16 years now, and I’ve just built relationships with the teachers and the students in this school,” Scholfield said.

