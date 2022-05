FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’ve been practicing your belly flops and cannon balls, it’s about to pay off as the city pools and splash pads are set to open. All 9 splash pads will open Saturday, May 28th. Every day from 9am to 9pm, you and your family can enjoy every amenity it has to offer. Everything is controlled by touch, so once activated, the water will run for 5 minutes and then shut off. To turn back on, simply repress the button.

1 DAY AGO