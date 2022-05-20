Taunton Green seating plaza spurs parking and safety concerns

A new temporary outdoor seating plaza near Taunton Green opens today, coinciding with the Downtown Art Jam taking place this afternoon.

Mayor Shaunna O'Connell said the space was created to strengthen businesses and give people a place to relax. The plaza also has a ramp so that people with disabilities can access the space.

The plaza's placement has caused some to voice parking and safety concerns; Gazette Reporter Ed Baker has the story here.

