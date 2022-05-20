ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Taunton Green seating plaza spurs parking and safety concerns

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
Taunton Green seating plaza spurs parking and safety concerns

A new temporary outdoor seating plaza near Taunton Green opens today, coinciding with the Downtown Art Jam taking place this afternoon.

Mayor Shaunna O'Connell said the space was created to strengthen businesses and give people a place to relax. The plaza also has a ramp so that people with disabilities can access the space.

The plaza's placement has caused some to voice parking and safety concerns; Gazette Reporter Ed Baker has the story here.

fallriverreporter.com

Ceremony and dedication set to take place in memory of Fall River boy

A Ceremonial Tree Planting and bench dedication in memory of a Fall River boy is scheduled to take place this week. The idea for a dedication for David Almond came about when Michael Almeida, a Fall River resident, approached State Representative Carole Fiola to dedicate something at Fall River Heritage State Park, a few blocks from Almond’s last place of residence.
FALL RIVER, MA
ecori.org

Environmental Injustices Dumped on Two Providence Neighborhoods Illuminate Impacts of Structural Racism

Scrap-metal operations and the storage of fossil fuels and toxic chemicals line the Providence waterfront along Allens Avenue. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) PROVIDENCE — Environmental injustices and the apathetic attitudes that allow them to fester collide head-on in two neighborhoods along the city’s toxic waterfront. This intersection of societal inequality highlights the numerous environmental-justice issues Rhode Island faces, from heat islands in the state’s urban core to the historic theft of Indigenous lands to an absence of safe and convenient transportation choices to a lack of access to affordable housing and healthy food.
PROVIDENCE, RI
iheart.com

Fire Takes Heavy Toll On Newport Landmark Hotel

A Newport hotel is struck by heavy fire. About one-hundred firefighters from a half-dozen departments responded to the Wayfinder Hotel on Admiral Kalbfus Road on Monday night at around 8:00. Fire Chief Harp Donnelly says there were no injuries reported and it is unclear at this point what caused the...
NEWPORT, RI
Taunton, MA
Traffic
City
Taunton, MA
Taunton, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
MassLive.com

Cousins Maine Lobster opens third Massachusetts food truck on Cape Cod following Springfield, Boston locations

Lobster isn’t new to Cape Cod, but this food truck is. Cousins Maine Lobster, a national company based in California, is opening its third Massachusetts-based food truck on Cape Cod this summer. Like the company’s other locations, the truck will serve two types of lobster rolls as well as lobster tater tots, lobster grilled cheese, clam chowder and more tasty lobster treats.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Newport Buzz

Easton’s Beach Seasonal Parking Stickers Now On Sale

Seasonal Beach Parking Stickers are now for sale at the Collections office at City Hall!. Residents interested in securing a seasonal pass are invited to visit City Hall between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and weekends at the Beach Office from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through May 28th!
NEWPORT, RI
WCVB

Massachusetts woman found dead in recycling container under porch of her Medford home, DA says

MEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the death of a Medford woman after her body was found in an enclosed area behind her home. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the body of 61-year-old Barbara Hovey Novaes was found Monday morning in a recycling container under the back porch of the duplex where she lived at 21 Emery St.
MEDFORD, MA
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: History Of New England Stone Walls

Stone walls are an iconic landscape feature of New England. They once served a functional purpose, but today they are threads through time, defining the region’s historical identity. Join Leigh Schoberth, senior preservation services manager at Historic New England, to explore the history of stone wall building in the region, and to develop a framework for identifying different types of stone walls. Prior to joining Historic New Engalnd, Schoberth worked as the preservation policy associate for Preservation Society of Newport County and as a preservation professional for Knapp Architects. She has a BA in history from University of Michigan and an MS in historic preservation from Clemson University.
ASHLAND, MA
WPRI 12 News

17 people displaced in Pawtucket fire

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The American Red Cross is helping four families following a house fire on Warren Avenue in Pawtucket. The flames were extinguished when our 12 News crew arrived on the scene just before six o’clock on Saturday night, but crews were still working to put out hot spots. The back of the […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Pets perish in house fire near Fall River/Tiverton line

Two local departments combined to extinguish a residential fire on a warm and muggy Sunday. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Tiverton and Fall River Fire Departments responded to the 400 block of State Avenue for a house fire near the Fall River and Tiverton line. Upon arrival, responders encountered a fire...
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Hetty Green Returns to New Bedford This Summer [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

Hetty Green was a New Bedford original. She was born in 1834, the daughter of successful whaling agent and oil manufacturer Edward Mott Robinson and Abby Howland. Decades later. she was known as the "Witch of Wall Street," and was considered the richest woman in America. Green passed on in 1916, but the interest in her life and her family has never faded away.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Man struck, killed by MBTA commuter rail train in Hanson, Massachusetts

HANSON, Mass. — A man is dead after he was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train Sunday morning in Hanson, Massachusetts, according to police. MBTA Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan said the crash happened at about 4:50 a.m. near the Monponset Street Crossing. According to Sullivan, the 31-year-old...
HANSON, MA
