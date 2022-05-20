ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Watch: Florida panther kitten’s reunion with mother caught on camera

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wUg28_0flCp2Yp00
Reunited: A Florida panther was reunited with her kitten after several months. (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Reunited, and it feels so good.

A 4-month-old Florida panther kitten was reunited with its mother in southwest Florida after a search that took nearly three months, WFTX-TV reported.

Staff members of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission learned about the lost kitten in March, the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

The kitten was taken to the Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens for a health assessment, and FWC officials used a towel with the kitten’s scent to mark trails where it was found, hoping to attract its mother, WINK-TV reported.

When that effort failed, experts took the kitten to White Oak Conservation in the northeast Florida city of Yulee, WTSP-TV reported.

The next night, trail camera footage showed an adult female panther walking past the kitten release site, so the young feline was taken back to Naples, according to the television station.

“Attempts to attract mom with her kitten’s scent failed and biologists pulling an all-nighter with the kitten in a cage in front of a live stream camera produced nothing, so we feared hope was lost,” FWC officials wrote. “But on the third night, the mother found her baby.”

The adult female heard the kitten meowing, and the pair were reunited, the FWC said.

“Telemetry data indicates the kitten is alive and well and trail camera footage captured the pair together,” the FWC wrote on Facebook. “The kitten’s expandable collar will soon drop off, after which time biologists hope to continue monitoring the pair with trail cameras.”

According to the FWC website, Florida panthers are listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act. It is illegal to harm or harass them. There are approximately 120 to 230 adult panthers in the state.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Family Discovers an 11-Foot Alligator Swimming in Their Pool – It Tore Through the Screen of Their Porch

Alligator in poolFacebook of Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Alligator encounters aren't unusual in Florida, but sometimes the giant reptiles are more determined than at others. Last week in Charlotte County, residents of a home were disturbed by the sound of someone or something tearing through the screen of their porch recently.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

What is your termite risk in Florida? It depends where you live

You’re most likely to notice termites during their swarming activity, but colonies infesting trees and structures are active year-round in Florida. This puts properties at risk for costly damages and trees vulnerable to high winds. Scientists at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) want...
FLORIDA STATE
SCDNReports

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle Boarding

Florida Vacationer Drowns While Paddle BoardingMGN. On May 18, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m., deputies responded to Johns Pass in Madeira Beach after reports of four people struggling to swim. All four swimmers were about one hundred yards west of the swim buoys near Johns Pass.
FLORIDA STATE
franchising.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Fort Myers and Naples Florida

Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. May 24, 2022 // Franchising.com // FORT MYERS, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding Fort Myers and Naples. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Fort Myers and Naples.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples, FL
City
Yulee, FL
State
Florida State
Naples, FL
Lifestyle
Naples, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
WINKNEWS.com

Big Hickory Island landowner looks to restrict waterway access

Big Hickory Island’s landowner owner is causing controversy over access to waterways around the popular island. The Bonita Springs island’s new landowner posted signs in the mangroves that say “Private property,” but he may have overstepped. There could be a “liquid loophole” in Florida law that...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Regal, AMC theaters reopening in Fort Myers, Naples, Port Charlotte

Many of Southwest Florida’s biggest movie theaters plan to reopen soon for the first time in months. Theater chain Regal expects to start reopening its theaters nationwide on Friday, Aug. 21, including four theaters in Lee, Collier and Charlotte counties. Tickets are on sale now. Meanwhile, AMC plans to...
FORT MYERS, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida's complete guide to Storm Season 2022

From supply kits and home insurance to storm tracking and power crew training, preparing for the Atlantic Hurricane season can feel like a herculean task. But local officials say they're ready for whatever may come our way, and Spectrum News 13 has everything you need to know to stay safe.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Panthers#Southwest Florida#Caught On Camera#Wftx Tv#Fwc#White Oak Conservation#Telemetry
KRMG

Florida father sentenced to probation for 1-year-old’s overdose

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida man was sentenced to house arrest and probation after pleading no contest to charges stemming from his young son’s overdose. Angel Vasquez was sentenced to five years of probation, with the first two to be served under house arrest, WINK reported. Vasquez is also required to take a parenting course and submit to random drug screenings.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
L. Cane

Florida City which has the Most Canals of Anywhere in the World is a Top Summer Destination

City of Cape Coral Government, Facebook Screenshot. With inflation and gas prices cutting into the summer vacation budgets of many travelers, some Americans are opting to stay in the United States for their summer travel plans. According to the travel insurance and assistance website Allianz Partners, almost 75 percent of Americans plan to travel domestically for their summer vacations. Some even plan to travel within their home state. If your home state is Florida, you arguably have many destinations from which to choose.
CAPE CORAL, FL
KRMG

Officials: Florida man allegedly crashed his car into neighbor’s house before reporting it stolen

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly crashed his car into his neighbor’s house before he reported it stolen, according to authorities. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says Amador Rodriguez, 20, reported his car stolen from his driveway over the weekend around 2 a.m. on Sunday. He told the deputies that he parked his blue Honda Civic in his driveway around 9 p.m. Saturday. He told them he left it unlocked with his keys and wallet inside the vehicle. The deputies entered the information and reported his car as stolen. During a license plate search, they had a few hits of the vehicle around town Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Low flying plane captures attention of Lehigh Acres neighborhood

A low-flying plane rattles people in one Southwest Florida neighborhood. It turns out that the plane belongs to Lee County Mosquito Control and was doing pest control testing. When Wilberson Vilsaint shot the video of the plane flying low, he said he worried that the plane was flying too close to the ground.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
KRMG

Chihuahua puppy miraculously survives after being shot with an arrow in her neck in California

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — A Chihuahua puppy miraculously survived after she was shot in the neck by an arrow in California. According to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, a woman called 911 to report that she heard a dog screaming in pain and it woke her up. When a deputy from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office got on the scene, they picked up the dog and an officer with animal services recovered her from the deputy’s patrol car. The deputy saw that the dog, a 4-month-old tan Chihuahua, was shot through the neck with an arrow. The dog was taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and the RCDAS says the deputy held the dog to keep her calm.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Marconews.com

BBQ with Seoul: Five Korean barbecue restaurants in Fort Myers, Naples

At these five barbecue restaurants in Naples and Fort Myers, you'll find ribs and brisket, and also banchan and ssamjang. Let's BBQ, Korean style. I've never understood the "it's Memorial Day, we must barbecue" mindset. It's a very Northern/Midwestern approach to the holiday. One that doesn't make sense in our...
FORT MYERS, FL
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
69K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy