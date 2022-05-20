ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Heat Advisory issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-21 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days,...

Special Weather Statement issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 05:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures today ranging from the lower 70s to mid 90s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Sebago Lake and Lake Winnipesaukee, and in the mid 50s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could loose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes, or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Hampden; Hampshire; Worcester The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Windham County in northern Connecticut Northern Tolland County in northern Connecticut Northeastern Hartford County in northern Connecticut Southwestern Worcester County in central Massachusetts Southeastern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Franklin County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Hampden County in western Massachusetts * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 800 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Belchertown to Enfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Worcester, Springfield, Chicopee, Enfield, Shrewsbury, Agawam, Ludlow, Grafton, Holden, Webster, Southbridge, Auburn, Longmeadow, Suffield, East Longmeadow, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Oxford, Millbury and Charlton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Essex; Middlesex; Norfolk; Plymouth; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Norfolk County in eastern Massachusetts Southern Essex County in northeastern Massachusetts Suffolk County in eastern Massachusetts Southeastern Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts North central Plymouth County in southeastern Massachusetts * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 458 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dover, or near Natick, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Newton, Somerville, Framingham, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Weymouth, Revere, Arlington, Everett, Woburn, Braintree, Chelsea, Natick, Randolph and Watertown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ESSEX COUNTY, MA

