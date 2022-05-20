Heat Advisory issued for Southern Westchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 18:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Hampden; Hampshire The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts Central Franklin County in western Massachusetts Northwestern Hampden County in western Massachusetts * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 655 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Becket, or 7 miles southeast of Pittsfield, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Westfield, Holyoke, Amherst, Northampton, Easthampton, Southampton, Hadley, Sunderland, Hatfield, Williamsburg, Huntington, Leverett, Russell, Westhampton, Whately, Chester, Blandford, Chesterfield, Worthington and Goshen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

