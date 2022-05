We were wondering about this one. A Florida Man reports his car stolen…then crashes it into a home. This story comes to us from Volusia County. The Florida Man in this story, Amador Rodriguez, reported that his blue Honda Civic was stolen from his driveway. Rodriguez stated that his car was left unlocked and his keys and wallet were still in the vehicle. Later that day, Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of a hit-and-run crash which was a few blocks away from Rodriguez’s home. That’s where they found Rodriguez’s Honda partially wedged inside the back of a house!

1 DAY AGO