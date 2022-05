In accordance with N.C.G.S. § 159-12, Vaya Health posted its proposed FY 2022-2023 Budget to the Vaya Health website on May 23, 2022 and notices are being published in news media across the Vaya Health 31-county catchment area. A copy of the FY22-23 Budget is also on file in the office of the clerk to the board where it shall remain available for public inspection until the budget ordinance is adopted.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO