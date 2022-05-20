Interview: Chefs preview Sacramento Bacon Fest this weekend

Ticket holders who attended the Santa Rosa Taco Festival this past weekend are crying foul after the event was far less than promised. The event at Finley Park was supposed to include tacos, beer sampling, tequila sampling, salsa dancing, and much more. Instead, the festival promoter failed to show up at the actual event, leaving security staff to handle the crowd and distribution of taco and beer tokens. Ticket holders waited in long lines to redeem tickets for two $2-street tacos, and one $8 beer per person, regardless of the amount paid for a ticket. VIP ticket holders paid up to $100 per ticket. Festival attendees complained about the lack of shade, no seating, no garbage cans, and the beer garden was surrounded by a chain link fence.
Comments / 0