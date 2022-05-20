ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Interview: Chefs preview Sacramento Bacon Fest this weekend

By Vicki Gonzalez
capradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is nearly here, and soon the scents of grilled meats, vegetables and fish will be wafting through the air. A particular scent some may be smelling is bacon — a meat that transcends all hours of the day for meat-eaters. Due to its culinary versatility, a beloved...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Taco Festival Goers Outraged at the Event

Ticket holders who attended the Santa Rosa Taco Festival this past weekend are crying foul after the event was far less than promised. The event at Finley Park was supposed to include tacos, beer sampling, tequila sampling, salsa dancing, and much more. Instead, the festival promoter failed to show up at the actual event, leaving security staff to handle the crowd and distribution of taco and beer tokens. Ticket holders waited in long lines to redeem tickets for two $2-street tacos, and one $8 beer per person, regardless of the amount paid for a ticket. VIP ticket holders paid up to $100 per ticket. Festival attendees complained about the lack of shade, no seating, no garbage cans, and the beer garden was surrounded by a chain link fence.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Eater

Meet the Chef Behind the Richmond Restaurant Where Ramen is Religion

Clint and Yoko Tan weren’t sure what would come next in life. Their ultra popular pop-up Noodle in a Haystack came out of nowhere in 2015, for the Tans and for the Bay Area, as they figured out how to get their feet beneath them in San Francisco after leaving Japan. Now they’ve found their first brick and mortar at 4601 Geary Boulevard, and people have raised eyebrows over the $125 ramen tasting menu. That’s why Clint Tan says it’s the ramen itself, the ethos behind his lifestyle, that gets him out of bed in the morning. There is no end goal. Ramen, and bringing an intentional and beautiful meal to each customer, is the pursuit.
CBS Sacramento

Purchaser Of $1.6M Winning Lottery Ticket From Sacramento Store Has Until Thursday To Claim Prize

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Time is running out for the person who purchased a $1.6 million winning lottery ticket in Sacramento. The ticket was bought last November at Lichine’s Liquor & Deli on South Land Park Drive. Powerball winners who match five numbers have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. Just in case you’ve had time to dig through your drawers to find a ticket you bought way back in November, here are the winning numbers: 8-32-55-64 and 66. The winner has until Thursday to come forward and claim the prize. Many people wondering why the ticket hasn’t been turned...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Sacramento, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
Mountain View Daily

Like Japanese Food? Five Ramen Stores You Can't Miss

The Asahi's Kurobuta Chashu Ramen with Tonkotsu Pork Broth was pretty tasty and comparable to many other ramen places around the area. The noodles stood out to me the most. There is a good variety of Japanese foods(many as tapas). The service is friendly. They have a great atmosphere and lots of seating. Overall, a solid ramen place that I would recommend.
PALO ALTO, CA
capradio.org

Some living in 209 area code will need to switch to 350

Another big change is coming for people living in the 209 area code: Some will have to switch to another area code by the year’s end. The 209 area code stretches from El Dorado County down to just past Merced, including the cities of Galt, Stockton, and Modesto. Presently,...
GALT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sous Chef#Food Drink#Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen#Insight#Capradio
Mountain View Daily

5 Nearby Chinese Restaurants Worth Trying

I was pleasantly surprised when I stopped here on my lunch break. A small place with a nice touch and great customer service. It's Americanized Chinese food that hits just the spot. Every dish from beef with broccoli to a combination fried rice and hot and sour sup is very delicious.
ABC10

Cockroaches in California | What Roseville residents need to know

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Natalia Jovovich grew up in West Roseville and is home from college. In the past month, she's seen four roaches. "It's not like it's not an infestation or anything. It's not like a huge deal, but it's just so odd given that we have never seen any in the past up until very, very recently," Jovovich said.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Owens Fire smoke expected to affect Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing a wild fire air quality advisory for Saturday. Officials say smoke from the Owens Fire will affect the North Bay, northern East Bay, San Francisco and Peninsula. The air quality is expected to be in the moderate range with smokey and hazy […]
Silicon Valley

Photos: San Jose home originally purchased for $24,000 sells for $1.67 million

A modest 1,316-square-foot San Jose home that was originally purchased for $24,000 in 1971 has sold for $1.67 million, underscoring the area’s hot home values. The property was originally listed for $1.299 million and sold for almost $400,000 over the original asking price. The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Cambrian...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRON4 News

California winner of $316.3 million Powerball prize comes forward

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, the California State Lottery announced the name of the person who purchased a winning Powerball jackpot prize ticket at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento back in January. Orlando Zavala Lozano won $316.3 million after splitting the $632.6 million jackpot prize with a couple from Wisconsin that also bought a winning […]
ABC10

Sacramento Powerball player has to split giant jackpot but gets $316 million prize

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The wait is over!. The winner of the California Lottery $316.3 million jackpot Powerball has been announced after recently claiming his prize. On Jan. 5, at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Wyndham Drive and Valley Hi Drive in Sacramento, Orlando Zavala Lozano paid just $2 for a lottery ticket. He would go on to win the $632.6 million Powerball and split the jackpot with one other person from Wisconsin.
KRON4 News

Heat and fire warnings issued for Bay Area

(BCN) — The National Weather Service reports temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s for inland areas leading to a moderate heat risk this week. Low humidity and breezy winds, combined with drying fuels, are increasing fire weather risk throughout the Bay Area, with the greatest concern focused on the inland portions of the […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police and family searching for missing Brentwood teen

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Police and family of a missing 14-year-old are asking for the public's help in finding her. Julianna Gourkani ran away from Elk Grove, but has been living the Brentwood area for the last two years. She was last seen on May 14. "We’re very worried and concerned,"...
BRENTWOOD, CA
FingerLakes1.com

UBI: $1,000 payments for 2 years for low income families

The American Rescue Plan funds in the state of California will soon be used to send $1,000 UBI payments to struggling Californians. The UBI program was announced May 17. This program is set to benefit 150 households in the state. The proposal passed with a 3-2 vote from the Alameda,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy