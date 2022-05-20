Interview: Chefs preview Sacramento Bacon Fest this weekend

Clint and Yoko Tan weren’t sure what would come next in life. Their ultra popular pop-up Noodle in a Haystack came out of nowhere in 2015, for the Tans and for the Bay Area, as they figured out how to get their feet beneath them in San Francisco after leaving Japan. Now they’ve found their first brick and mortar at 4601 Geary Boulevard, and people have raised eyebrows over the $125 ramen tasting menu. That’s why Clint Tan says it’s the ramen itself, the ethos behind his lifestyle, that gets him out of bed in the morning. There is no end goal. Ramen, and bringing an intentional and beautiful meal to each customer, is the pursuit.

5 DAYS AGO