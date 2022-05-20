ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water damage pauses clinical services at Southwood Resource Center in Richmond

By Dean Mirshahi
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Water damage has paused services at Southwood Resource Center in Richmond and will force the city’s health department to reschedule appointments at the clinic for the next month as the site is “assessed for mold or any other environmental health risk” before any repairs.

The center has provided chronic disease screening, cervical and breast exams, family planning services, and STI screening since 2018, according to the Richmond and Henrico health districts (RHHD).

“This is an emerging and evolving situation,” Margo Webb, director of community programs for RHHD, said in a statement. “Our clinical and community teams remain dedicated to serving the health needs of Southwood residents and are exploring options to prevent a gap in services.”

RHHD spokesperson Cat Long told 8News on Friday that Southwood Resource Center had plumbing issues earlier this month that the property management fixed but that left “some residual water damage.” The damage needs to be looked over for mold and other health risks, Long added, before any repairs can take place.

RHHD said patients have been alerted and the health district has rescheduled their appointments “for another time or location.” Long said she received an estimate that about 20 people had their appointments rescheduled, but stressed that the estimate was for rescheduled “thus far.”

“There may be more as we continue to reach out to patients,” she wrote in an email.

Long added that the Southwood center conducts two clinical days a week and can serve up to 19 patients each day. The health department added that it is working with the property manager on trying to resolve the issue.

Residents at the Communities at Southwood, Richmond’s largest Latino neighborhood, have shared their concerns about issues at the apartments in the area, telling 8News that maintenance problems have not been fully resolved despite several requests.

COVID-19 testing, vaccinations and community outreach will continue at the Southwood Poolhouse, RHHD said Friday.

