Chicago mayoral candidate Dr, Willie Wilson, is giving away $1M in gas and food discounts on Wednesday and Thursday for Chicago seniors. Dr. Willie Wilson, local Chicago businessman and mayoral candidate has announced he will be sponsoring a $1M food and cash giveaway specifically for seniors living in the Chicago area. Any senior citizens living in Chicago Housing Authority buildings. Starting at 9:00am on Wednesday, seniors can receive a $25 grocery coupon at participating Cermak or Pete’s Markets. On Thursday they can fill their cars up at discounted prices at 15 area gasoline stations. While the original date for the giveaway was Monday, it was announced that the dates have been changed.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO