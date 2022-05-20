ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State patrol seeks witnesses to drive-by shooting on SR-167

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
(kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Washington State Patrol is looking for anyone who witnessed a drive-by shooting on State Route 167 early Wednesday.

According to WSP, troopers were called to the shooting on northbound SR-167 south of Interstate 405 in Kent just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a car on the right shoulder that had at least four bullet holes.

The driver of the car was not struck.

The driver described the shooting vehicle as a dark blue Honda Accord, lowered with a wide body kit, black wheels and heavily tinted windows.

The passenger side of the Honda lowered its window and opened fire, hitting the victim’s car and shattering a window.

The occupants of the Honda are wanted for drive-by shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information on the shooter is asked to contact Detective Medeiros at Ruth.Medeiros@wsp.wa.gov.



