Crawford Pool Hours for 5/28/22 - 6/3/22

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman-based restaurant is opening its second location in Columbiana. Sespe Burger announced on Facebook that it will be opening its new location in the fall or winter of 2022. The joint will be at the Red Brick Commons next to Firestone Farms on Route...
The Ohio State University Extension Service in Trumbull County is responding to several reports of large hornets in the area. The Extension said on its Facebook page that those insects are not the Asian Giant Hornet, also known as the “Murder Hornet”. Experts say pictures emailed to the...
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man died over the weekend from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night. The Canton Metro Crash Team says 36-year-old Rico Marshall was on a motorcycle on the wrong side of the road. He was on Cleveland Avenue...
Trees Down Firnley Avenue Boardman Photos Courtesy of Janet Bernard. Tree down over Mill Creek Bike Path mile marker 1 courtesy of John Spath. Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police are investigating a reported stabbing in downtown Erie Sunday night. According to police, it happened in the area of Perry Square. Police say the victim walked away from the scene before police and rescue crews caught up with that person in the area of State and West 10th streets. That person was taken to […]
Police in Warren are searching for a man accused of robbing a convenience store. Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect. The robbery took place around 3:15 a.m. on Monday at the Country Fair on the 400 block of E. Pennsylvania Ave. in Warren. According to a post on the City of Warren Police […]
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting two Northeast Ohio counties have the highest amount of coronavirus cases in the state over the last week. The CDC is now classifying Ashtabula and Lorain Counties at the “high” community level, which means residents are advised to wear face […]
On May 20th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Jacob Carr, 32, of Jamestown, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs – Leandra’s Law. The Troopers responded to I-86 in Randolph for a report of a disabled vehicle. The driver, Carr, exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment and was placed under arrest after failing several SFSTs. Carr was then transported to SP Jamestown, processed, and issued tickets. Carr is scheduled to appear in the town of Randolph Court next month. The two children that were inside Carr’s vehicle during the incident were turned over to a third party.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man who reports said told police he rammed his car into another at a West Side gas station because he felt threatened when the driver pulled a gun during a traffic dispute is now in the Mahoning County jail. James Koehn, 40, is in the Mahoning County jail on […]
AKRON, Ohio — A 35-year-old man is in the hospital in critical condition after he was found in the middle of a West Akron street with a gunshot wound, police say. The shooting reportedly occurred just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Frederick Boulevard and Slosson Street. Police say the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, but it’s unclear what led to the shooting.
Local fire departments had their work cut out for them as they battled an early morning barn fire. According to authorities, this fire happened around 10 a.m. in Elk Creek Township in the area of Crane Road and Miller Road. When crews arrived on scene they found a barn on fire that was beginning to […]
Comments / 0