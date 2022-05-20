Crawford Pool Hours for 5/28/22 - 6/3/22

On May 20th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Jacob Carr, 32, of Jamestown, for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs – Leandra’s Law. The Troopers responded to I-86 in Randolph for a report of a disabled vehicle. The driver, Carr, exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment and was placed under arrest after failing several SFSTs. Carr was then transported to SP Jamestown, processed, and issued tickets. Carr is scheduled to appear in the town of Randolph Court next month. The two children that were inside Carr’s vehicle during the incident were turned over to a third party.

