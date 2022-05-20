ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Reformed racist expresses regret for previous life

By Tara Morgan
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5Bbc_0flClWHc00

He recruited young people into the world of the Ku Klux Klan. A man who calls himself a reformed racist now feels guilt after the mass killing in Buffalo nearly one week ago.

Scott Shepherd was two years younger than the accused Buffalo mass shooter when he got into the KKK in 1976.

“I actually got involved when I was 16 years old,” said Shepherd, who said he came from a dysfunctional family.

He even recruited for the Klan.

“I may have ruined their lives, and some of them may have or will go off and do the same thing this young man did,” said Shepherd.

News 5 Investigators asked Shepherd if he had a hatred for Black people when he joined.

“Actually no, I wasn’t raised by racist parents,” he said.

“I had to fit in with the group, so they just influenced me, and I did develop hatred for Blacks and Jews,” Shepherd said.

Dr. Eric Allard is an associate professor of psychology at Cleveland State University. Allard says people without strong rooted family backgrounds may seek that elsewhere.

“The individuals are sort of in a critical period for what sort of ideological worldview value system they want to adhere to,” said Allard.

Allard says persuasion is done over time, beginning with trust. “Easing you into thinking in this particular way,” said Allard.

Shepherd says he used the same selling points that were used on him on his recruits.

“They put their arm around my shoulders, said, 'We know you had a bad life. We’ll take you, protect you, teach you,'” said Shepherd.

“I’m very grateful to get out and do what I’m doing,” Shepherd said.

While Shepherd is grateful to have stepped away from that life, he says he has regrets. He says he was involved in cross lightings and physical confrontations.

“The severe violence that was perpetrated by the Klan, that was all done by what they call the inner circle,” Shepherd said.

Allard says people with certain characteristics can reverse course. “The individuals who tend to be able to be at least self-reflective,” Allard said.

Shepherd ignored several moments to walk away. He says it wasn’t until he met a Black musician who persuaded Klansmen to abandon the robes and hoods.

Shepherd is now an anti-racism activist.

“Trying to keep young people just like the man in Buffalo from getting involved and falling for the same tactics that I did,” said Shepherd.

The Southern Poverty Law Center tracks hate groups across the country. In 2021, it found more than 700 nationwide with 20 active in Ohio with Cleveland chapters.

The feds prosecute civil rights violations including hate crimes. In the last five years, seven civil rights cases were filed in the Northern District of Ohio with one hate crime conviction in 2021.

The FBI encourages people to report hate crimes, calling it one of its top priorities. You can remain anonymous. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.FBI.gov .

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 3

Related
CNN

Buffalo's Black residents receive warm embrace after mass shooting but worry about what happens 'when the hugs stop'

Buffalo, New York (CNN) — Julie Harwell and Lamont Thomas were treated like celebrities as they weaved through the makeshift marketplace in Buffalo, New York. Their East Side neighbors greeted them with hugs and words of support. Perfect strangers handed them bags of groceries. Vendors passed them crates full of potatoes, strawberries, blackberries and cucumbers. Some folks simply asked, "Can I pray for you?"
BUFFALO, NY
WLBT

MS Black Panthers denounce shooting in Buffalo, New York

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local groups are speaking out on the racially motivated shooting that happened in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month. The mass shooting left ten dead and three others wounded. Today, New Black Panther Party in the state held a press conference calling for unity after a...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Black People#Android Tv#Fbi#Roku#Racial Injustice#Racism#The Ku Klux Klan#Kkk#Jews
Power 93.7 WBLK

Men And Young Men Can Get A Free Suit Today or Tomorrow

Men or young men in need of a suit to attend the funeral of a victim of the shooting on Jefferson Avenue or for prom can get one for free today or tomorrow. Buffalo community leaders have teamed up with Dewitt Lee III, the owner of St. Brian Clothiers fine men's wear to provide suites to males in need. The Utica Business Center, located at 11 E. Utica and Main has been converted into a store, of sorts. An empty storefront has been converted into Men's Headquarters.
News 8 WROC

Families of victims unleash tears, frustrations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB ) – Civil Rights Activist Al Sharpton and other leaders promise legal, financial, and emotional support to the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York. Some of the victim’s family members spoke for the first time Thursday. The anguish of a daughter whose mother, her best […]
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo Common Council President Darius Pridgen hopes people channel anger into change

Buffalo Common Council President and True Bethel Baptist Church Bishop Darius Pridgen is working to help his city come to terms with the horrific mass shooting that claimed 10 lives. He says while it seems a difficult task for the community to overcome this tragedy, he hopes people channel their grief and anger into working for change.
wfmynews2.com

Remington gun maker may face lawsuit following Buffalo mass shooting

ATLANTA — The family of a Buffalo shooting victim may sue major gun manufacturer Remington, whose headquarters are expected to move to LaGrange, Georgia within four years. The family has hired two lawyers who are investigating a potential lawsuit. One of them believed the AR-15-style weapon allegedly used in the massacre is designed for military and war, and he believes Remington should have taken more steps to make sure it didn't end up in the wrong hands.
ATLANTA, GA
96.1 The Breeze

The Family Of The Buffalo Mass Shooting Killer Blames It On COVID-19

Most of us are still trying to understand how a person can have so much hate in their heart to drive over 200 miles to target people, just because of their skin color and zip code. Now, this. Family members of Payton Gendron, the mass murderer who committed the hate crime at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, are blaming COVID-19 for his horrific crimes. Yes, you read that right. Two of his extended family members spoke out and tried to excuse the heinous, deadly mass shooting on a virus that 82 million other Americans contracted. I haven't heard of one other case where a person got infected with COVID-19 and then picked up an assault rifle and targeted a specific race, with the goal of killing as many people as possible. Maybe I missed that news report.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

Funeral today for Buffalo shooting victim Katherine Massey

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A funeral will be held Monday for Buffalo mass shooting victim Katherine Massey.Massey, known to family and friends as Kat, has been described as a Civil Rights activist with a deep love for her community. She was 72 years old. Over the weekend, the youngest of the 10 people killed was laid to rest. Roberta Drury, 32, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her kindness and a smile that could light up a room. 
vnexplorer.net

Granderson: After the Buffalo shooting, Republicans nationwide have blood on their hands

© Provided by LA Times Alexis Rodriguez lights candles Monday as people gather at the scene of the mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) This week’s House Judiciary Committee hearing on abortion access featured, shall we say, some interesting moments. Such as Catherine Glenn Foster, president of Americans United for Life, testifying that aborted fetuses help power streetlights in Washington, and Republican Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina trying to create a gotcha moment by asking women to define the word “woman.”
BUFFALO, NY
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy