ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mayor Wu Declares Heat Emergency, Opens 15 BCYF Cooling Centers

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQTdx_0flClGPE00

It’s about to get crazy hot!

BOSTON – Friday, May 20, 2022 – Today, Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency in the City of Boston beginning Saturday, May 21 through Sunday, May 22 due to the hot and humid weather that is forecasted for this time period. Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 90s.

“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this weekend’s extremely hot weather,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As we head into summer, it is clear that earlier, more frequent extreme heat days from a changing climate are a risk to our health and communities. I’m grateful to the many city workers who have started preparations and will be responding to this heat emergency and urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors over the weekend.”

To help residents stay cool, cooling centers will be open at 15 Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers Saturday and Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A full list of centers can be found at boston.gov/heat. Due to the rising COVID-19 case count, the use of masks in cooling centers is strongly recommended. Additionally, more than 50 splash pads will be open at parks and playgrounds throughout the City. Select indoor BCYF pools will be open Saturday. Registration for a time to swim can be found at this link.

Information on heat safety tips can be found online at boston.gov/heat and by following @CityofBoston on Twitter. Residents can sign up for AlertBoston, the City’s emergency notification system, to receive emergency alerts by phone, email or text. Sign up online here. Residents are also encouraged to call 311 with any questions about available City services.

The Mayor issued the following heat safety tips for all members of the public:

• Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.

• Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.

• Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans.

• Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas and be extra cautious from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation is strongest.

• Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 911 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the US and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.

• Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing, including long sleeve shirts and hats.

• If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.

• Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

• If you are heading to a beach, lake or pool to beat the heat, swim where lifeguards are present. Always watch children near the water and make sure they’re wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.

• Please call or check on neighbors, especially older adults, and people with disabilities.

• Please keep pets indoors, hydrated and cool, as asphalt and ground conditions are significantly hotter and unsafe during heat.

Helping Individuals Experiencing Homelessness:

• If you see individuals out in the heat who appear immobile or disoriented, please ask them if they need assistance and call 911 immediately.

• The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) operates emergency shelters at 112 Southampton St. and 794 Massachusetts Ave. These facilities are air conditioned and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Amnesty has been called because of extremely high temperatures so those with non-violent restrictions can access shelter out of the heat.

• The City of Boston works closely with a network of shelter providers to ensure there is adequate shelter, food, water, and a cool respite from the heat.

• Street outreach teams providing recovery services remain operating as normal during summertime weather. Outreach teams are providing sunscreen and water on outreach routes.

• The Engagement Center will not be open for cooling or related resources.

Playground Safety:

• Shoes should be worn outdoors, including playgrounds and turf athletic fields, as surfaces can become extremely hot and cause burns, even on splash pads and spray decks.

Outdoor Fires and Grilling:

• No outdoor fires are allowed in Boston, including fire pits, chimineas, and bonfires.

• Charcoal grills must be on the ground and away from buildings. Keep in mind the wind and never leave grills unattended. Dispose of the ash in a metal container once completely out.

• Propane tank grills are only allowed on first floor porches with steps to the ground. Do not place propane tank grills near air conditioners or up against a building. Make sure all connections are tight and never carry propane tanks into a home.

• Grills should always be used in a well-ventilated area.

Mayor Wu recently announced Heat Resilience Solutions for Boston, a citywide framework to prepare Boston for hotter summers and more intense heat events. The Heat Plan presents 26 strategies that will help build a more just, equitable, and resilient Boston. To support the implementation of the Heat Plan, the City will launch the Boston Extreme Temperatures Response Task Force, which will help deliver a unified, all-of-government response to address chronic high temperature conditions and prepare the city in advance of extreme heat events. The Task Force’s work will be supported by the Environment Department, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Boston Public Health Commission’s Office of Public Health Preparedness with the goal of collaboratively protecting and promoting the health and wellbeing of Boston residents facing increasing temperatures and other climate risks.

Comments / 0

Related
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu Provides Updates on City Efforts at Mass + Cass

Shares Warm Weather Plan; provides strategic direction for longer-term response including decentralizing recovery and treatment services and prioritizing shelter redesign. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Mayor Michelle Wu today provided updates on the City of Boston’s next steps to address the intersection of unsheltered homelessness and substance use crises, centered in the area surrounding Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard. The City of Boston has developed a comprehensive Warm Weather Plan to address immediate public safety and public health needs during the spring and summer months. Additionally, Mayor Wu shared the long-term strategic direction that the City of Boston is advancing to improve systems of care for unsheltered individuals impacted by substance use disorder. This strategic outlook outlines initiatives to decentralize services and strengthen the continuum of care, in part through shelter redesign. Through these initiatives, Mayor Wu seeks to reimagine how the City and regional partners assist individuals, services, and community, leading with a public health approach and supported by public safety.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Trouble at Carson Beach on Saturday Night

The MA State Police have released the following statement re: incidents at Carson Beach and Revere Beach. Last night, our members responded to multiple calls for fights, disorderly and unruly behavior, fireworks, and underage drinking among other issues at both Carson Beach in Boston and Revere Beach. When our Troopers arrived, they were met with violence, disrespect, and criminal behavior. Scenarios like these are difficult to handle, but especially so with a Department that has critically low staffing levels.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Southie’s Own Fyre Festival – Summer Splash on Castle Island

South Boston social media exploded on Tuesday afternoon when a very sexy flyer for an upcoming event at Castle Island began circulating. Residents asked – How can the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) issue a permit for a for-profit event? Don’t the traffic gates close at Castle Island at 8pm – how can this event go until 11pm? Castle Island is for family fun – this flyer does not look family friendly.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Caught in Southie

USS Constitution Turnaround on Friday

The USS Constitution will make a turnaround on Friday at 11:25am complete with a 21-gun salute at Castle Island!. Maureen Dahill is the editor of Caught in Southie and a lifelong resident of South Boston sometimes mistaken for a yuppie. Co-host of Caught Up, storyteller, lover of red wine and binge watching TV series. Mrs. Peter G. Follow her @MaureenCaught.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Saving the Honey Locust Trees of A Street

When part of a proposed plan to develop a 6.5 acre project was revealed to remove 39 honey locust trees from a parking lot on A Street, some Fort Point neighbors rallied together on a mission to try and save them. Developer Related Beal is scheduled to redevelop a large-scale...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu announces new appointments in the Office of Neighborhood Services

Monday, May 16, 2022 – Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the appointments of Anna White as the South Boston liaison and Gladys Oliveros as the liaison to the Latinx community in the Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS). They will serve as the primary contact for residents and businesses in their respective communities who are interested in engaging with the City of Boston and collaborating with City departments to facilitate the delivery of services and resources.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Caught in Southie

Weekend Picks – May 20th

Join Southie Bikes for a caravan of cyclists to bike from D + Broadway (meet at 6:45am) to the South Boston Library Branch (met at 7am) and then bike together to Downtown Crossing!. Go for a Hot Girl Walk. The warm weather is finally here and a Hot Girl Walk...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu launches Green New Deal For BPS

More than $2 billion planned in facilities investment, including $605 million in FY23 Capital Plan. BOSTON – Thursday, May 12, 2022 – Building on her campaign commitment to deliver a Green New Deal for Boston Public Schools (BPS), Mayor Michelle Wu today laid out a $2 billion plan to overhaul BPS facilities, including new construction and renovation projects, as well as district-wide upgrades. The plan will be kickstarted by a $605 million investment in the FY23-27 Capital Plan to launch major new projects, with new staffing and planning tools to deliver urgent improvements for BPS communities.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

5 Things You Should Know This Week – May 16th

Be informed. Get involved. The Boston Planning and Development Agency will host a virtual community meeting on Tuesday, May 17 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM to discuss Parcel X – 310 Northern Ave. The BPDA is hosting an Impact Advisory Group Meeting (IAG) and Article 80 Public Meeting for the proposed 310 Northern Ave (Parcel X). This meeting is organized in a working session format during which the IAG Members engage in discussion with the development team about aspects of the project at hand. The latter portion of the meeting will be organized to provide for questions and commentary from the general public who are in attendance as well.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Emergency Management#Emergency Shelters#Mayor#Bcyf Cooling Centers
Caught in Southie

Big Week for South Boston + Game Shows

Oh, it was a big week for Southie and two legendary game shows this week. First, Southie native Tommy Nee appeared on the Price is Right and gave one of the most sincere and enthusiastic shoutouts to the good people of his hometown which spinning the wheel. You can check out the video here!
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Parking Boot Fairy was in Southie on Tuesday morn!

Oh boy, looks like Boston Transportation Department was out in full force early Tuesday morning giving out boots to parking scofflaws. Up and down East and West Broadway there were many yellow boots on cars. Why does one get a boot on their car? Usually in the City of Boston, you have three or more outstanding parking tickets. The only way to get the “Boot of Shame” removed is to pay your parking tickets.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Caught in Southie

The Current is back for a new season!

Get ready to shop! From fashion to nails to jewelry and coffee, shop these female-owned brands. Boston Seaport by WS Development announces the Spring/Summer 2022 edition of its now iconic retail incubator, The Current. Reminiscent of The Current’s 2018 debut, this iteration will showcase female-owned brands, the majority of which are local. Nine small businesses in total, the lineup includes limited edition loungewear company, 1987; popular women’s fashion boutique and design studio, Ouimillie; vegan nail design from SCRATCH Nail Wraps; pioneering beauty brand, Flyte.70; coffee brew masters, Coffee Bae; sustainable baby food and accessories brand, The Little Cocoa Bean Company; fine jewelry purveyors, Brave Daughters; plant care and styling, Wesleaf Design and Décor; and inspiring word bracelets from Little Words Project. The Current will be open May 12 through July 30, 2022 and is located at 100 Seaport Boulevard, adjacent to Seaport Common. www.atthecurrent.com.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Contiki Crawl Boston – Be a part of it!

Contiki is taking over Boston with a series of events this May and June. Looking to make new friends? Interested in checking out the latest hotspot in your own backyard? Then join us for the #ContikiCrawl. Find out what a day song is, get a taste of the Contiki experience...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Hot Girl Walk Guide

The warm weather is finally here and a Hot Girl Walk can be a great way to enjoy the sunshine. You may be wondering what the hell is a Hot Girl Walk? And no, you do not have to be a hot girl to do this. All genders, ages, and varying levels of attractiveness are welcome. The “hot girl” title is more of a confidence and energy you exude while on your walk.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Stuck in traffic on Wednesday afternoon? Here’s why!

Traffic in an around Dorchester and South Boston, on Wednesday afternoon, was slow and almost gridlocked in some places. According to NBC10 Boston, there was a multi-car crash and a car fire that closed all of 93 southbound. The crash took place near exit 12 and all lanes of traffic were initially closed causing brutal traffic in and around that area. 93 eventually reopened but traffic is still very slow almost two hours later.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy