Seniors graduate from Maricopa Virtual Academy (Photos)
Seniors in the Maricopa Virtual Academy graduated on Thursday night.
Family and friends watched 38 students receive their diplomas on a festively-decorated stage in the high school’s Performing Arts Center.
Japheh Smith was the valedictorian and Mateo Sierra was salutatorian.
InMaricopa’s Brian Petersheim Jr. captured the excitement at the commencement ceremony, which was attended by Dr. Tracey Lopeman, superintendent of the Maricopa Unified School District, and principal Marcus Mitchell.
