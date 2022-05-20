ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Seniors graduate from Maricopa Virtual Academy (Photos)

By InMaricopa
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 4 days ago

Seniors in the Maricopa Virtual Academy graduated on Thursday night.

Family and friends watched 38 students receive their diplomas on a festively-decorated stage in the high school’s Performing Arts Center.

Japheh Smith was the valedictorian and Mateo Sierra was salutatorian.

InMaricopa’s Brian Petersheim Jr. captured the excitement at the commencement ceremony, which was attended by Dr. Tracey Lopeman, superintendent of the Maricopa Unified School District, and principal Marcus Mitchell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEa9O_0flCl6fD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SIJ1c_0flCl6fD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1QgI_0flCl6fD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AHZmi_0flCl6fD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1lqm_0flCl6fD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fC6DU_0flCl6fD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBheT_0flCl6fD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31XcHt_0flCl6fD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15cr5Y_0flCl6fD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wyWZe_0flCl6fD00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xC4hn_0flCl6fD00

This post Seniors graduate from Maricopa Virtual Academy (Photos) appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

Related
InMaricopa

CTE graduation rates exceed those of traditional track

With Maricopa High seniors receiving diplomas this week, an interesting statistic came to light at a recent Maricopa Unified School District Governing Board meeting regarding graduation rates. In Arizona, students […] This post CTE graduation rates exceed those of traditional track appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Biggs: Cavanaugh is fiscal conservative in name only

By Braden Biggs Supervisor (Kevin) Cavanaugh talks a big game about being a fiscal conservative and wanting a smaller government. However, his actions and the management of his office say […] This post Biggs: Cavanaugh is fiscal conservative in name only appeared first on InMaricopa.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
InMaricopa

P&Z to review 2 multi-family projects tonight

Tonight, the Maricopa Planning & Zoning Commission will review two multi-family projects – a townhome project with units for sale and a high-density apartment community. The meeting is scheduled for […] This post P&Z to review 2 multi-family projects tonight appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Local
Arizona Education
Maricopa, AZ
Education
InMaricopa

Poll shows split on choice to succeed Price as mayor

The election to replace departing Mayor Christian Price is still more than two years away, but that doesn’t mean Maricopa residents are short on opinions about who they would like […] This post Poll shows split on choice to succeed Price as mayor appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Town Hall for City Council candidates scheduled

InMaricopa will host a Town Hall to help voters get to know the candidates wanting to represent them on the Maricopa City Council on July 7 at the Maricopa Library […] This post Town Hall for City Council candidates scheduled appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Council OKs zoning change for 5-story apartment buildings

Maricopa City Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday to approve land use and zoning changes for the proposed 536-unit Home at Maricopa apartment project, allowing the developer to build several five-story […] This post Council OKs zoning change for 5-story apartment buildings appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts Center#Highschool
InMaricopa

More lane closures, restrictions on I-10, US 60 this weekend

Another weekend, another round of closures on Valley freeways sure to affect some Maricopa drivers. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the westbound US 60 Superstition Freeway remains closed […] This post More lane closures, restrictions on I-10, US 60 this weekend appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

455 new homes set to rise in Sorrento

Construction of 455 new homes at Sorrento may begin. Maricopa City Council Tuesday granted final plat approval to subdivide four parcels in Sorrento, paving the way for developer AZALTA LLLP […] This post 455 new homes set to rise in Sorrento appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Police: 3 drug-related arrests since Wednesday

Officers have made three drug-related arrests since Wednesday, according to Maricopa police.  On Friday, a traffic stop led to the arrest of the vehicle’s passenger, police said.  Raymond G. Bunce was […] This post Police: 3 drug-related arrests since Wednesday appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Backyard ‘ritual’ ends in arrest, police say

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police responded to a report of a backyard “ritual” causing damage at the caller’s home in Homestead.  Swann Hall, 40, was charged with […] This post Backyard ‘ritual’ ends in arrest, police say appeared first on InMaricopa.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
3
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy