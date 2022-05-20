ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Police looking for assistance identifying bank robber

WJFW-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU - Wausau Police are looking into a bank robbery that happened early Friday morning. Authorities say the male...

www.wjfw.com

WJFW-TV

Wausau police seeking help finding a Child Enticement ex-convict

WAUSAU - The Wausau Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was previously sentenced to prison for Child Enticement and Sexual Assault of a Child. 24-year-old Kurt B Jacobs is wanted by the WI Department of Corrections, and a warrant has been issued...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Medford couple suffers bear attack; DNR provides tips to stay safe

Last Friday there was a bear attack in Medford. The couple defended themselves after sustaining injuries. DNR wildlife damage specialist Brad Koele gives helpful tips to remain safe this summer and avoid incidents like in Medford. "Never approach a bear if you see a bear, you know, a lot of...
MEDFORD, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander pet store raises alarm to potential change to Lacey Act

Rhinelander, Wis. (WJFW) - The Lacey Act was passed in in 1900. It’s a law that bans trafficking in fish, wildlife, or plants that are illegally taken, possessed, transported, or sold. "So right now, the states have jurisdiction what they consider to be say an invasive species," said Jennifer...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Post-pandemic wedding surge hitting Northwoods venue and florist

For Tasha Sookochoff, flowers aren’t just something to look at. They’re materials to use to make something beautiful. “I’m just really passionate about using color and flowers," said Sookochoff. After feeling like she needed a change in career, Sookochoff moved back to the Northwoods in Eagle River.
EAGLE RIVER, WI
Wausau, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Wausau, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WJFW-TV

Business owner and entomologist disagree over mosquito spraying

Mark Hoerman opened Mosquito Squad in Antigo in 2016. The company has nine locations across Wisconsin. His primary focus is to eliminate mosquitoes and ticks through a pesticide spray. “We have a large mosquito population here, one of the worst in North America," said Hoerman. Hoerman’s team has a few...
ANTIGO, WI
WJFW-TV

Commercial Service Assistant - 3200402

* Promptly provide information in response to inquiries to handle and resolve concerns. * Gather and enter system data to process transactions and produce contractually correct insurance documents. Document all decisions and communications associated with the process. * Work collaboratively, in a team environment, to achieve corporate and team goals...
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

IT Support Specialist - 3201635

JOB DUTIES: The Information Technology Support Specialist will install, upgrade, test, maintain, and repair workstation operating systems, workstation software, business applications, printers, and peripheral equipment. Assist the Information Technology Manager in researching, planning, and implementing new technologies to improve member access and staff efficiencies. QUALIFICATIONS: Associate Degree Desired. Experience working...
RHINELANDER, WI
#Bank Robbery#Police#Pittsburgh Steeler#Green Bay Packer
WJFW-TV

2nd Annual Hodag Heritage Festival held in Rhinelander

Rhinelander, Wis. (WJFW) - The hodag is widely known as the heart and soul of Rhinelander, a fictional creature which was created in the late 1800s. "So we are here celebrating the history and the culture of the Rhinelander community and everything that the hodag means to us," said Lauren Sackett.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Merrill High School holds basketball competition

Merrill, Wis. (WJFW) - 24 individuals participated in an event called the Merrill Boys Basketball 2's, Frees & 3s shooting event at Merrill High School. Each participant competed on a shooting course where they were scored based on shots made during the allowable 3 minutes. 75 points is the most each player could score.
MERRILL, WI
WJFW-TV

CNC Machinist Experienced - 3200133

JOB DUTIES: Sets up and operates computer numerically controlled machines to perform machining operations by performing the following duties. Inserts precision indicator in machine spindle and depresses switches to jog spindle into contract with workpiece, synchronize tape and tool, and record setup point. Retracts spindle and loads and secures first preset tool and holder. Ability to run multiple machines, simultaneously, as required. Starts machine and observes cutting operation. Compares numerical data display with specifications on operations sheet. Assembles and presets tooling for next operation during automated cycle to reduce machine downtime. Replaces milling tools with drilling and boring tools at specified change points to reduce or eliminate subsequent machining of workpiece on another machine. Operates machine on preliminary dry run before machining first part to detect errors in tape or computer program. Remove workpieces from machines, and check to ensure that they conform to specifications, using measuring instruments such as microscopes, gauges, calipers, and micrometers. Observe milling or planning machine operation and adjust controls to ensure conformance with specified tolerances. Position and secure workpieces on machines, using holding devices, measuring instruments, hand tools, and hoists. Study blueprints, layouts, sketches, or work orders to assess workpiece specifications and to determine tooling instructions, tools and materials needed.
RHINELANDER, WI
Public Safety
Public Safety
WJFW-TV

Hodag Dome hosts Northwoods Combine for high school football players

Rhinelander, Wis. (WJFW) - At the Hodag Dome, high school football players form across the area got to meet with college coaches in the Northwoods combine, it was a chance to showcase their talents right here in their backyard. “I think there’s talent here in the Northwoods," said Ross Blount,...
RHINELANDER, WI

