ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, PA

4 Art exhibitions to see in Bedford

Bedford County News Digest
Bedford County News Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DoEFN_0flCkyuT00
SAMA

Visiting an art exhibition is always a great activity option. In the city of Bedford there are countless possibilities for the most varied themes and styles. To help you choose which ones to visit, News Break has separated some options for exhibitions that are happening right now. As the weekend draws to a close, check out four screenings that are currently happening below.

National Museum of the American Coverlet

“The current exhibition, CELEBRATION in (MOSTLY) RED, WHITE & BLUE, shows another 83 coverlets that Jude Feragifted to the Museum in March of 2021. This latest gift brings the total to 241 coverlets from a single collector. That said, the most significant aspect of Jude’s gift is the overall quality of these coverlets. It is not just their number, but also their importance, condition and visual appeal. Jude’s many years of collecting, her knowledge and her selectiveness have certainly resulted in a group of textiles that is unique in its focus and exciting to see.”
http://www.coverletmuseum.org/exhibitions.htm

About the museum: “The National Museum of the American Coverlet is the first independent, year-round institution devoted to HISTORIC American woven coverlets. NMAC gives coverlets the recognition and respect they deserve, while bringing their history to life. The Museum opened in Bedford, Pennsylvania’s historic (1859) former Common School building in May of 2006. Since then, it has welcomed visitors from around the world. NMAC offers changing exhibitions of 80 to 100 coverlets at a time, along with early spinning wheels, barn frame looms and more. We are happy to answer questions, offer background information and explain what you are looking at.”

http://www.coverletmuseum.org/museum.htm

Address: 322 S. Juliana ST - Bedford, PA 15522

Phone number: (814) 623 1588

e-mail: info@coverletmuseum.org / http://www.coverletmuseum.org/contact.htm

Opening time: daily, seven days a week. Mon thru Sat: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. / Sunday:12 noon- 4 p.m

Museum Admission: Regular -- $10 /Children under 12 years – Free

Group rates available

THE FORT BEDFORD MUSEUM

“CAVE TO EMPIRE: An interpretive exhibit that highlights the clash of cultures that drove to the French & Indian War in the mid-1700's. The focus is on Native American artifacts and the establishment of the Forbes Road through the region. This exhibit also features fine art by Pamela Patrick White.”
“BECOMING BEDFORD: Curated from an extensive collection of over 5000 artifacts, this exhibit provides a glimpse into the culture of Bedford as it developed into a unique destination along the noted Forbes Road route across southern Pennsylvania. Highlights include fiber art, weapons, and housewares.”

“THE STORY OF "INDIAN EVE" ERNST: Featuring Eve's deer-skin-covered trunk, used in her return to the area. Many thanks to the generous donation of the heirs of Jill Eichelberger Bailey of this unique historic artifact.”

“FORT BEDFORD FLAG: This is a unique ensign that can be traced through local families.”

“FORT MODEL: A unique display of what Fort Bedford once looked like in its original state as a depot. Created by local historian Dr. Ronald Markwood.”

https://www.fortbedfordmuseum.org/exhibits

About the museum: “Fort Bedford was a French and Indian War-era British military fortification located at the present site of Bedford, Pennsylvania. The fort was a star-shaped log fortress erected in the summer of 1758.” “To preserve the history of this community is to preserve the essence of the American experience.

Since 1958, the Fort Bedford Museum has preserved artifacts and shared the unique history of Bedford, Pennsylvania. Moving forward, we will introduce many exciting new exhibits and programs to enhance our visitors' understanding and appreciation of the area's historical significance. As we embark on an exciting new chapter in the museum's history, we invite you to join us on the journey!”

https://www.fortbedfordmuseum.org/

https://web.facebook.com/FortBedford/?_rdc=1&_rdr

Address: 110 Fort Bedford Dr, Bedford, PA 15522, USA

Phone number: (814) 623-8891

Opening time: Saturday 10am to 4pm / Sunday 10am to 4pm

Museum Admission: Adult $7 / Senior $6 / Student $5 / Under 6& Active Military Free

https://www.fortbedfordmuseum.org/visit

https://web.facebook.com/oldbedfordvillage/photos/a.425553639466/10160468947609467/

Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art

“From Conservator to Artist- ​Exhibition In the Titelman Galleries and the Paula and Dean Lemley Gallery - May 27, 2022 – July 17, 2022. The Johnstown, Pennsylvania artist, Michael Mosorjak, is a contemporary artist practicing in oil and gouache painting techniques. His skillful, realistic renderings have not only gained him a following among art collectors, but also students. He is an instructor of art history and basic drawing as well as an art enthusiasts and lecturer on painting conservation. As a practitioner, extensive exposure to the work of many other artists has enriched his understanding of painterly skill. SAMA extends a heartfelt “Thank you” to our exhibition sponsor, Mr. Robert and Dr. Terri Nicole Sawyer.” “ Bedford: Highlights from the First 10 Yearsin the Regional Galleries - March 11, 2022 - June 19, 2022. Works from the SAMA Permanent Collection acquired in the 1970s. In addition to featuring the works of notable American artists such as John Sloan, Paul Cadmus, and Sylvia Beckman, this exhibit features a print by Renoir, and a 16th century artist’s study of a Leonardo da Vinci painting of John the Baptist.”

https://www.sama-art.org/current-exhibitions

About the museum: “The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) is a community art museum founded in 1976. SAMA successfully operates the nation’s longest-running museum satellite system with five museum facilities in the southwestern Pennsylvania cities of Altoona, Bedford, Johnstown, Ligonier and Loretto. The Museum maintains a permanent collection of more than 7,500 works of local, regional, national and international artists. SAMA’s five museums offer award-winning education programs, special events, and approximately thirty to forty exhibitions annually.” “Our mission is to preserve, exhibit, and advance American art. SAMA operates the nation’s longest-running museum satellite system with five facilities in the southwestern Pennsylvania cities of Altoona, Bedford, Johnstown, Ligonier and Loretto. We are proud to be SAMA’s fifth museum in Bedford’s historic Anderson House. Inside the 200-year-old landmark guests will find a state-of-the-art museum featuring eight galleries exhibiting a wide variety of artwork.”

https://www.sama-art.org/about

https://web.facebook.com/SAMABedford/?_rdc=1&_rdr

Address: 137 E Pitt St, Bedford, PA 15522

Phone number: +1 814-589-3020

e-mail: bedford@sama-art.org

Opening time: Wed—Sun: 12 pm—4:30 pm / Closed Monday & Tuesday

Museum Admission: Free

Bedford Fine Art Gallery

“We have an extensive selection of genre, still life, landscape, sporting art, and historic themes.” “19th Century Paintings - Bedford Fine Art Gallery - A hidden gem in the town is the Bedford Fine Art Gallery, an historic mansion that houses an impressive collection of mainly 19th century paintings.” “the gallery offers a wide variety of works from some of the greatest and most well-known 19th century artists, early 20th century artists, and contemporary realism artists. You can see all of our available 19th century artwork on our Gallery page. Our current inventory boasts a wide diversity of subject matter from landscape, marine, still life, genre, American historical/political, sporting art, and animal themes. Our gallery features both American and European 19th century painters such as John Henry Dolph, George Hetzel, William Bromley III, and Barton Stone Hays, to name a few.”

https://www.artfixdaily.com/blogs/index/Bedford_Fine_Art_Gallery

About the museum: “Located in historic Bedford, Pennsylvania, the gallery offers a wide variety of works from some of the greatest and most well-known 19th century artists, early 20th century artists, and contemporary realism artists. Our gallery features both American and European 19th century painters such as John Henry Dolph, George Hetzel, William Bromley III, and Barton Stone Hays, to name a few.”

https://web.facebook.com/theBedfordFineArtGallery/?ref=page_internal

Address: 230 S Juliana St Bedford, PA, 15522

Phone number: +1 724-459-0612

e-mail: info@bedfordfineartgallery.com

Opening time: Daily 10am - 5pm

Museum Admission: Free

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Summer Block PAWty to kick off in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a three-year hiatus, the Humane Society of Cambria County will once again host its Summer Block PAWty fundraiser at the shelter in June. On June 11 from 5 to 8 p.m., the Humane Society of Cambria County will help the community kick off summer with an evening of fun, live […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Allegheny Street Cruise-In kicks off June 3

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Stop by Downtown Hollidaysburg next Friday for the 10th annual Allegheny Street Cruise-In car show event hosted by the Borough of Hollidaysburg. On June 3 from 6 to 9 p.m., there will be music from “The Fabulous Flashbacks” provided courtesy of Hollidaysburg Area Arts Council. Enjoy the free music and […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

National Pike Steam Spring show held in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — The National Pike Steam Spring show was held in Brownsville over the weekend. Attendants were able to see antique construction and tractors, rope making, rock crushing and more. Various displays, live music, a blacksmith and food vendors contributed to the show. If you missed this one,...
BROWNSVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bedford, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
FOX 43

Three Central Pennsylvanians charged in Jan 6. Capitol Riot

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three Central Pennsylvania residents are facing charges for their alleged roles in storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Authorities have charged three men from the region -- Brian Korte of York Haven, Lynnwood Nester of Dillsburg and Michael Pomeroy of Harrisburg. According to the criminal...
HARRISBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

DEP to get input on proposed mine expansion in Westmoreland, Fayette

State environmental regulators will receive input Wednesday from Donegal area residents who may be affected by the expansion of a coal mine along the Westmoreland-Fayette border. The Department of Environmental Protection will hold a virtual informal conference at 6 p.m. May 25 on a request from LCT Energy LP to...
DONEGAL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art Exhibitions#Art Gallery#Art World#News Break#National Museum Of#American#White Blue#Nmac
fcfreepress

Day Trip Destination: Lake Tobias

It is nice to get away for a day trip and spend time with the family. As a father of two young children, we are always looking for different things to do together on the weekend. Over the next several weeks, we will be highlighting various attractions that are near Franklin County.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Woman wanted for theft in State College area

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is looking to identify a woman for her alleged involvement in a theft. On Friday, May 14, police said the pictured woman is believed to have stolen a wallet from a vehicle in the State College area. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox’s Pizza Den founder dies, remembered for giving nature

Corporate leadership sometimes has a reputation for being cold and robotic. James Fox Jr. made sure he had the opposite impact through Fox’s Pizza Den. Fox, who founded his eponymous national pizza chain 51 years ago, knew the name of every franchise owner of the chain’s more than 200 restaurants, said former Seward franchisee Tom Wynkoop.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

McCormick sues over counting mail ballots in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. — David McCormick’s campaign is suing in a Pennsylvania court over his neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz. McCormick is trying to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision. His lawsuit, filed late Monday, asks...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WTAJ

Holland Brothers wins awards for best meats in PA

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Holland Brothers Meats have been a staple of the Blair County area since the 1960s and recently they just won three awards for having the best hot dogs, kielbasa’s, and ham in the state of Pennsylvania. As with tradition with Holland Brothers, they once again took home multiple first place awards at […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Trooper charged with assaulting motorist

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police announced a state trooper is accused of assaulting a motorist during an arrest earlier this year. The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges that Israel T. Moore used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of a motorist following a vehicle pursuit on the evening of Feb. 13. Another trooper was handcuffing the motorist at the time.
WITF

Pennsylvania WIC family skips bills to buy infant formula

“I can’t even begin to imagine what families have been up against. It’s critical that both houses of Congress, both parties in Congress respond to this crisis.”. (Pittsburgh) — The national infant formula shortage has been particularly difficult for low-income families with young kids that use a federal nutrition program to purchase food.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Emergency railroad crossing repairs taking place in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Railroad crossing in Clearfield Borough will be undergoing some emergency repairs Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says RJ Corman Railroad will be working at the railroad crossing on Main Street near the Second Avenue and Weaver Street intersection. Weaver Street will be […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ghost towns dot Western Pa., Pittsburgh landscape and history

When Ron Ross was 8, he used to climb up a hill overlooking his family’s Westmoreland County farm and watch houses being moved from the small village of Cokeville. “It was like watching a ballgame,” said Ross, 78, of Blairsville, who lived in a 13-room, three-story farmhouse. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Coroner: Man drowns during kayaking accident in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man died in Bedford County Saturday after a kayaking accident caused him to drown. Ronald James McQuait, 59, died at the scene of the accident, according to Bedford County Coroner Rusty Styer. McQuait was boating on the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River at 1:43 p.m. when the incident […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

511PA: 86 miles of Pa. Turnpike reopened after rollover crash

(WTAJ) — The PA Turnpike was temporarily closed between Breezewood and New Stanton with a detour in place Monday morning. UPDATE: According to 511pa.com, the Turnpike has reopened eastbound and westbound after a tractor-trailer rollover happened the morning of May 23. The original story is below. The closure, due to a tractor-trailer rollover between Bedford […]
BREEZEWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Public safety personnel to be honored at Blue Mass in DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers along with the Blue Mass Committee are inviting all public safety personnel to attend the 2022 Clearfield County Blue Mass. The Blue Mass celebrates law enforcement officers, firefighters, correctional officers, 911 operators, and EMS personnel across the U.S. in Catholic Churches. The color blue […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Bedford County News Digest

Bedford County News Digest

Bedford County, Pennsylvania
10
Followers
5
Post
487
Views
ABOUT

Bedford County News Digest provides daily and weekly news and news summarization for Bedford County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy