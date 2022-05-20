4 Art exhibitions to see in Bedford

SAMA

Visiting an art exhibition is always a great activity option. In the city of Bedford there are countless possibilities for the most varied themes and styles. To help you choose which ones to visit, News Break has separated some options for exhibitions that are happening right now. As the weekend draws to a close, check out four screenings that are currently happening below.

National Museum of the American Coverlet

“The current exhibition, CELEBRATION in (MOSTLY) RED, WHITE & BLUE, shows another 83 coverlets that Jude Feragifted to the Museum in March of 2021. This latest gift brings the total to 241 coverlets from a single collector. That said, the most significant aspect of Jude’s gift is the overall quality of these coverlets. It is not just their number, but also their importance, condition and visual appeal. Jude’s many years of collecting, her knowledge and her selectiveness have certainly resulted in a group of textiles that is unique in its focus and exciting to see.”

http://www.coverletmuseum.org/exhibitions.htm

About the museum: “The National Museum of the American Coverlet is the first independent, year-round institution devoted to HISTORIC American woven coverlets. NMAC gives coverlets the recognition and respect they deserve, while bringing their history to life. The Museum opened in Bedford, Pennsylvania’s historic (1859) former Common School building in May of 2006. Since then, it has welcomed visitors from around the world. NMAC offers changing exhibitions of 80 to 100 coverlets at a time, along with early spinning wheels, barn frame looms and more. We are happy to answer questions, offer background information and explain what you are looking at.”

http://www.coverletmuseum.org/museum.htm

Address: 322 S. Juliana ST - Bedford, PA 15522

Phone number: (814) 623 1588

e-mail: info@coverletmuseum.org / http://www.coverletmuseum.org/contact.htm

Opening time: daily, seven days a week. Mon thru Sat: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. / Sunday:12 noon- 4 p.m

Museum Admission: Regular -- $10 /Children under 12 years – Free

Group rates available

THE FORT BEDFORD MUSEUM

“CAVE TO EMPIRE: An interpretive exhibit that highlights the clash of cultures that drove to the French & Indian War in the mid-1700's. The focus is on Native American artifacts and the establishment of the Forbes Road through the region. This exhibit also features fine art by Pamela Patrick White.”

“BECOMING BEDFORD: Curated from an extensive collection of over 5000 artifacts, this exhibit provides a glimpse into the culture of Bedford as it developed into a unique destination along the noted Forbes Road route across southern Pennsylvania. Highlights include fiber art, weapons, and housewares.”

“THE STORY OF "INDIAN EVE" ERNST: Featuring Eve's deer-skin-covered trunk, used in her return to the area. Many thanks to the generous donation of the heirs of Jill Eichelberger Bailey of this unique historic artifact.”

“FORT BEDFORD FLAG: This is a unique ensign that can be traced through local families.”

“FORT MODEL: A unique display of what Fort Bedford once looked like in its original state as a depot. Created by local historian Dr. Ronald Markwood.”

https://www.fortbedfordmuseum.org/exhibits

About the museum: “Fort Bedford was a French and Indian War-era British military fortification located at the present site of Bedford, Pennsylvania. The fort was a star-shaped log fortress erected in the summer of 1758.” “To preserve the history of this community is to preserve the essence of the American experience.

Since 1958, the Fort Bedford Museum has preserved artifacts and shared the unique history of Bedford, Pennsylvania. Moving forward, we will introduce many exciting new exhibits and programs to enhance our visitors' understanding and appreciation of the area's historical significance. As we embark on an exciting new chapter in the museum's history, we invite you to join us on the journey!”

https://www.fortbedfordmuseum.org/

https://web.facebook.com/FortBedford/?_rdc=1&_rdr

Address: 110 Fort Bedford Dr, Bedford, PA 15522, USA

Phone number: (814) 623-8891

Opening time: Saturday 10am to 4pm / Sunday 10am to 4pm

Museum Admission: Adult $7 / Senior $6 / Student $5 / Under 6& Active Military Free

https://www.fortbedfordmuseum.org/visit

https://web.facebook.com/oldbedfordvillage/photos/a.425553639466/10160468947609467/

Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art

“From Conservator to Artist- ​Exhibition In the Titelman Galleries and the Paula and Dean Lemley Gallery - May 27, 2022 – July 17, 2022. The Johnstown, Pennsylvania artist, Michael Mosorjak, is a contemporary artist practicing in oil and gouache painting techniques. His skillful, realistic renderings have not only gained him a following among art collectors, but also students. He is an instructor of art history and basic drawing as well as an art enthusiasts and lecturer on painting conservation. As a practitioner, extensive exposure to the work of many other artists has enriched his understanding of painterly skill. SAMA extends a heartfelt “Thank you” to our exhibition sponsor, Mr. Robert and Dr. Terri Nicole Sawyer.” “ Bedford: Highlights from the First 10 Yearsin the Regional Galleries - March 11, 2022 - June 19, 2022. Works from the SAMA Permanent Collection acquired in the 1970s. In addition to featuring the works of notable American artists such as John Sloan, Paul Cadmus, and Sylvia Beckman, this exhibit features a print by Renoir, and a 16th century artist’s study of a Leonardo da Vinci painting of John the Baptist.”

https://www.sama-art.org/current-exhibitions

About the museum: “The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) is a community art museum founded in 1976. SAMA successfully operates the nation’s longest-running museum satellite system with five museum facilities in the southwestern Pennsylvania cities of Altoona, Bedford, Johnstown, Ligonier and Loretto. The Museum maintains a permanent collection of more than 7,500 works of local, regional, national and international artists. SAMA’s five museums offer award-winning education programs, special events, and approximately thirty to forty exhibitions annually.” “Our mission is to preserve, exhibit, and advance American art. SAMA operates the nation’s longest-running museum satellite system with five facilities in the southwestern Pennsylvania cities of Altoona, Bedford, Johnstown, Ligonier and Loretto. We are proud to be SAMA’s fifth museum in Bedford’s historic Anderson House. Inside the 200-year-old landmark guests will find a state-of-the-art museum featuring eight galleries exhibiting a wide variety of artwork.”

https://www.sama-art.org/about

https://web.facebook.com/SAMABedford/?_rdc=1&_rdr

Address: 137 E Pitt St, Bedford, PA 15522

Phone number: +1 814-589-3020

e-mail: bedford@sama-art.org

Opening time: Wed—Sun: 12 pm—4:30 pm / Closed Monday & Tuesday

Museum Admission: Free

Bedford Fine Art Gallery

“We have an extensive selection of genre, still life, landscape, sporting art, and historic themes.” “19th Century Paintings - Bedford Fine Art Gallery - A hidden gem in the town is the Bedford Fine Art Gallery, an historic mansion that houses an impressive collection of mainly 19th century paintings.” “the gallery offers a wide variety of works from some of the greatest and most well-known 19th century artists, early 20th century artists, and contemporary realism artists. You can see all of our available 19th century artwork on our Gallery page. Our current inventory boasts a wide diversity of subject matter from landscape, marine, still life, genre, American historical/political, sporting art, and animal themes. Our gallery features both American and European 19th century painters such as John Henry Dolph, George Hetzel, William Bromley III, and Barton Stone Hays, to name a few.”

https://www.artfixdaily.com/blogs/index/Bedford_Fine_Art_Gallery

About the museum: “Located in historic Bedford, Pennsylvania, the gallery offers a wide variety of works from some of the greatest and most well-known 19th century artists, early 20th century artists, and contemporary realism artists. Our gallery features both American and European 19th century painters such as John Henry Dolph, George Hetzel, William Bromley III, and Barton Stone Hays, to name a few.”

https://web.facebook.com/theBedfordFineArtGallery/?ref=page_internal

Address: 230 S Juliana St Bedford, PA, 15522

Phone number: +1 724-459-0612

e-mail: info@bedfordfineartgallery.com

Opening time: Daily 10am - 5pm

Museum Admission: Free

​